As EA acquires Playdemic, WB Games is speculated to be broken apart

Electronic Arts recently acquired Playdemic studio from WB Interactive Entertainment for $1.4 billion.

Playdemic Studios was founded in 2010 and was later acquired by WB Interactive Entertainment, more commonly known for its publishing banner, WB Games. WB Games is part of the larger Warner Media, which is mostly known for movie and television series production.

There has recently been a major shift in management power at Warner Media, due to the merger with Discovery. While the merger is meant to strengthen cinematic divisions, the future of WB Games hangs in limbo.

EA brought Playtonic for $1.4 million from WB Games

Playtonic is most well known for developing the mobile game Golf Club. The acquisition, along with the recent shift in management, has left fans speculating about the uncertain future of WB Games and all of its subsidiary studios.

WB Games is well known for developing games based on their movie IPs, as well as one of the most popular fighting game series, Mortal Kombat.

WB Games consists of the following studios:

Avalanche Software - The studio is currently developing Hogwarts Legecy (2022).

Monolith Production - The studio is well-known as the developer behind Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor and its sequel.

NetherRealm Studios - The studio led by Ed Boon is known for Mortal Kombat and the Injustice series.

Rocksteady Studios - Rocksteady is well known for the Batman Arkham series. They are currently developing the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (2022)

TT Games - a collection of smaller studios, mostly known for the Lego games.

WB Games Montreal - the studio behind Batman Arkham Origins. Currently working on Gotham Knight (2022)

Previously, there were substantial rumors that Warner Media was looking to sell the entire WB Games division, however, that did not pan out.

Also from the press release: "The remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio is included in the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and will become part of the combined media and entertainment company after the expected close of that transaction." — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 23, 2021

Regarding the future of WB Games, the press release did mention:

The remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio is included in the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and will become part of the combined media and entertainment company after the expected close of that transaction.

However, fans are still questioning the future as the new management at Warner Bros Discovery hasn’t shown any interest in gaming.

The Warner Bros Discovery merger

After the tech company, AT&T purchased the studio in 2017, the entire hierarchy went through a restructure and was rebranded to Warner Media. However, the studio failed to achieve as much of a profit margin as AT&T had hoped.

Any news on WB games? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Dt1apaXpJX — Xbox Theory (@XboxTheory) June 18, 2021

In May 2021, 3 years after the AT&T acquisition, it was reported that the entire Warner Media entertainment division will be merging with Discovery, and will be rebranded to Warner Bros Discovery, and be led by David Zaslav. While the merger was initiated by cinematic media, WB Games have been left in limbo.

Edited by Gautham Balaji