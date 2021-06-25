Top 10 best game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

Valve has kicked off the annual Steam Summer Sale 2021 with the theme of Forge Your Fate.
The annual Steam Summer Sale brings massive discounts to games, ranging anywhere from 1% to above 90%. It has become a yearly tradition for PC gamers to buy some titles at heavy discounts.
The 2021 Steam Summer Sale Kicked Off on June 24th and will last until July 8th. With the Forging Your Fate theme, the annual sale brings in a fun text adventure to complete and earn patches based on player choices.
Steam Summer Sale 2021 brings in massive discounts to most games
As part of the sale, the platform is offering massive discounts. The following is a list of the best games to pick up during the sale:
- Forza Horizon 4 - ₹ 649
- Halo Master Chief Collection - ₹ 449
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - ₹ 3,319
- Horizon Zero Dawn - ₹659
- Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice (GOTY Edition) - ₹1,999
- Mafia Definitive Edition - ₹ 1,319
- Battlefield V - ₹ 999
- Cyberpunk 2077 - ₹2,009
- Doom Eternal - ₹1,649
- Metro Exodus (Gold Edition) - ₹ 374
Other than these highlighted deals, the Steam Summer Sale boasts massive discounts on almost all games. There is no better time to build up a collection.
Steam Summer Sale 2021 Forge Your Fate
Like every sale, this year is based on a unique theme, Forge Your Fate, which brings together 14 different choice-driven stories based on different genres.
Steam describes it as:
“Obviously, you are a hero. Everyone says so. But what kind? This year’s summer sale is no ordinary deep discount super sale — you are about to face a gauntlet of short stories, each ending with a choice that will help classify what sort of hero you are.”
Based on the choices, each player will receive an animated sticker, and based on all of the choices, users will get one of five unique badges.
The Forge Your Stories are:
- Journey to Action Island
- The Forever Door
- The Heir of Ebonmorrow
- Clash of the Tyrants
- Savior of Centauri
- Car Biscuit
- The Mystery of Spider Cave
- Survive Superbike Island
- The Assassinaire
- HAck Attack in Cyber City
- The Case of the Gun in your face
- The Children of the Space
- The Neverending Dungeon
- Peach Pit Snap Academy
Players need to complete the Forge Your Fate stories before the Steam Summer Sale 2021 ends on July 8th.