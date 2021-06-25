Top 10 best game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

Valve has kicked off the annual Steam Summer Sale 2021 with the theme of Forge Your Fate.

The annual Steam Summer Sale brings massive discounts to games, ranging anywhere from 1% to above 90%. It has become a yearly tradition for PC gamers to buy some titles at heavy discounts.

The Steam Summer Sale is back! ☀ Now through July 8th, browse thousands of deeply-discounted games for savings galore!https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamSummerSale pic.twitter.com/my19AtkPlP — Steam (@Steam) June 24, 2021

The 2021 Steam Summer Sale Kicked Off on June 24th and will last until July 8th. With the Forging Your Fate theme, the annual sale brings in a fun text adventure to complete and earn patches based on player choices.

As part of the sale, the platform is offering massive discounts. The following is a list of the best games to pick up during the sale:

Forza Horizon 4 - ₹ 649

Halo Master Chief Collection - ₹ 449

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - ₹ 3,319

Horizon Zero Dawn - ₹659

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice (GOTY Edition) - ₹1,999

Mafia Definitive Edition - ₹ 1,319

Battlefield V - ₹ 999

Cyberpunk 2077 - ₹2,009

Doom Eternal - ₹1,649

Metro Exodus (Gold Edition) - ₹ 374

Other than these highlighted deals, the Steam Summer Sale boasts massive discounts on almost all games. There is no better time to build up a collection.

Like every sale, this year is based on a unique theme, Forge Your Fate, which brings together 14 different choice-driven stories based on different genres.

Steam describes it as:

“Obviously, you are a hero. Everyone says so. But what kind? This year’s summer sale is no ordinary deep discount super sale — you are about to face a gauntlet of short stories, each ending with a choice that will help classify what sort of hero you are.”

Based on the choices, each player will receive an animated sticker, and based on all of the choices, users will get one of five unique badges.

Shout-outs to @PhantomCityCrtv for this year's Summer Sale art and Suzy Tolen (https://t.co/qyJR478kBu) for the Forge Your Fate animated stickers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/mkGjiPfB6A — Steam (@Steam) June 24, 2021

The Forge Your Stories are:

Journey to Action Island

The Forever Door

The Heir of Ebonmorrow

Clash of the Tyrants

Savior of Centauri

Car Biscuit

The Mystery of Spider Cave

Survive Superbike Island

The Assassinaire

HAck Attack in Cyber City

The Case of the Gun in your face

The Children of the Space

The Neverending Dungeon

Peach Pit Snap Academy

Players need to complete the Forge Your Fate stories before the Steam Summer Sale 2021 ends on July 8th.

