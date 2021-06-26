Top 5 open-world game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale 2021 brings massive discounts and encourages players to pick up new games for their library. These price drops range anywhere from 5% to 95%, with most of the games trending towards the upper 50 percentile.

From action to adventure to open world, the Steam Summer Sale offers discounts on a variety of titles.

Five best open-world games in the Steam Summer Sale 2021

Open-world games offer an open sandbox to interact with. These titles allow players to roam around and interact within the video game world in between pursuing mission objectives.

GTA 3 is the title that revolutionized the open-world genre and standardized its implementation.

From action-adventure to stealth to story-driven, here are the best open-world game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal (Ubisoft)

Sale Price: ₹224

Included: Assassin’s Creed Unity, Dead Kings

While recent Assassin’s Creed iterations, the flagship franchise of Ubisoft, have lost some essence in an attempt to appeal to the mainstream crowd, Unity and its immediate sequel, Syndicate, are some of the last Assassin’s Creed games about the assassin brotherhood and their creed.

While this game was released in an unfinished state, regular patches have ensured it is one of the better AC offerings.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Developer: Konami (Konami)

Sale Price: ₹399

Included: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeros, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear series is the brainchild of legendary developer Hideo Kojima.

While recent Metal Gear games have fallen to the wayside due to Konami’s negligence, Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain and its prequel, Ground Zeros, are some of the few good ones.

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal (Ubisoft)

Sale Price: ₹899

Included: Far Cry 5, Hours of Darkness, Lost on Mars, Dead Living Zombies

Ever since Far Cry 3, the series has maintained a quality reputation for providing enjoyable games.

Far Cry 5 might be the perfect opportunity to learn what the series is about before Far Cry 6 debuts later this year. Players must jump at this game's availability in the Steam Summer Sale.

Mafia: Trilogy

Developer: Hanger 13 (2K)

Sale Price: ₹1814

Included: Mafia Definitive Edition, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Mafia III Definitive Edition

The Mafia series provides intense story-driven gameplay set in 20th-century America. The Mafia Definitive Edition is considered to be a benchmark of how to do remakes.

If players want great titles to immerse themselves into, this offering in the Steam Summer Sale is the go-to.

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Developer: United Front (Square Enix)

Sale Price: ₹109

Included: Sleeping Dogs and all DLCs

Originally planned as a third True Crime Game, True Crime Hong Kong, Sleeping Dogs went through development hell.

Unlike other open-world games, Sleeping Dogs puts melee combat to the forefront. It’s worth a try for avid gamers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer