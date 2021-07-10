The Witcher was released back in 2007. However, it has aged poorly, which brings forward some great reasons why it should be remade for modern generation systems. The Witcher, based on the book by Andrzej Sapkowski, brought a revolution to the RPG genre. It followed the journey of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher of the school of the wolf.

Since then, the franchise has evolved to include two sequels, Assassin of Kings and Wild Hunt, multiple spinoff games such as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and Gwent, as well as a Netflix series starring Henry “Superman” Cavil.

However, for any new fan wanting to try out the first game, or an old fan getting swapped by nostalgia, the game is extremely dated, both in the prospect of gameplay and visuals. Good mods can fix some of the issues, but the game deserves a true remake.

The Witcher deserves a remake in 2022

Fans have been clamoring for a remake of the Witcher for a while. Here are 7 reasons why CD Projekt Red should remake the Witcher.

1) A better experience for new fans

Even though The Witcher is a good game, the experience does not live up to its name. Clunky combat, over-complicated gameplay mechanics, and dated visuals are some of the major issues that can be fixed with a remake and give new players an option to play the story anew.

2) RED engine remake, to make a definitive experience

While Witcher 2 Assassin of Kings and Witcher 3 Wild Hunt utilizes CD Projekt Red’s in-house RED Engine, The Witcher was developed on Bioware’s Aurora engine. Developing the remake in RED Engine 3 will allow the game to have mechanics from previous Witcher games that were missing.

3) Earning back reputation after Cyberpunk 2077

After the abysmal launch of the unfinished Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red lost the respect earned by Witcher games. Remaking a good Witcher game, which the studio is comfortable in, could be a way to earn the respect back.

4) Witcher Netflix series is a massive success

Due to the massive success of The Witcher Netflix Series, the Witcher fandom is at an all-time high. There is no better time to give the old players a feel of nostalgia and show the new fans where it all began.

5) Take inspiration from existing mods

Some of the issues with The Witcher have been fixed by modders. Specifically, the Rise of the White Wolf mod brings drastic changes to the UI and the game looks clean. Working together with the mod authors and implementing features from them can improve the game drastically.

6) Witcher 3 Wild Hunt complete edition can provide next-gen features to the remake

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt was such a phenomenal game that many other studios have taken inspiration from it. Moreover, the recently announced Complete Edition will bring drastic improvement in visual quality by implementing next-generation features. Building on the same engine and utilizing the same characters with some carryover assets could ease the development process whilst providing a good game.

7) 15th anniversary in 2022

The Witcher was released on October 26th, 2007. In 2022, the game will officially be 15 years old. There is no better opportunity than the 15th anniversary to launch the remaster that fans have been asking for

Edited by Gautham Balaji