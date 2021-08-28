Who is Darius Jackson? All about Keke Palmer’s boyfriend as former shares wholesome birthday message

True Jackson, VP star Keke Palmer celebrated her 28th birthday on August 26, and her partner Darius Jackson took to Instagram to wish her in a heartfelt post.

Darius shared snaps of the pair and captioned the post:

“You’ve (Keke Palmer) been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to…”

The singer and actress replied to the sweet gesture by saying,

“I love u thank you.”

It is the first time Keke Palmer has publicly acknowledged her relationship on social media. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Ice Age: Collision Course star mentioned:

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?”

She added:

“When it comes to romance, [posting about it on social media] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

Who is Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend?

Darius (aka Darius Daulton) is a show host at Bleav Podcast Network and a production supervisor at Inspire Fitness US. Furthermore, he is the younger brother of Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson.

Darius Jackson’s age is not publicly known. However, it is expected to be close to Keke Palmer’s age, as his brother Sarunas is a few years older than him at 31.

In a recent tweet, Keke Palmer also revealed that the couple met at Diddy’s party (potentially referring to rapper P Diddy’s Memorial Day party in May). While how long the pair have been in a relationship is unknown, but from the tweet, it is clear that they have known each other since May.

At a Diddy Partè https://t.co/lWKTrywKY6 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 10, 2021

The duration of their relationship so far was also seemingly confirmed by Darius in his birthday wish post for Keke. Jackson mentioned:

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are.”

Darius has previously worked in the marketing and journalism sector. According to his LinkedIn page, the Philadelphia native has worked at KBCH Internet Radio in 2017, Lawndale City TV in 2018, and as a promotions assistant at iHeartMedia from 2019-2020.

Furthermore, the younger Jackson has experience in content production and completed a course on radio broadcasting and news reporting. It is also plausible that Darius has further prior education in media production and journalism with these credentials.

Edited by Ravi Iyer