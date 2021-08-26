Who is Josh Bowman? All about Emily VanCamp's husband as she welcomes her first child 

On August 26, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Emily VanCamp took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child. The 35-year-old actress, best known for playing Sharon Carter (Agent 13) in the MCU, shares newborn daughter Iris with her husband Josh Bowman.

The caption on the post read:

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris Our hearts are full”

The Instagram snap included a picture of Iris holding the finger of either Emily or Josh. Another photo followed, which included a photograph of Emily VanCamp with her husband Josh sharing a kiss while she was pregnant.

The couple were congratulated by several celebrities in the post, including singer Edei, NCIS star Daniela Ruah, Shazam! star Marta Milans and more.

A brief history of Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s relationship

The couple were first linked to being involved romantically in 2012. Emily confirmed their relationship in late 2012 in an interview with Women’s Health for which she appeared on the cover. The actress labeled her partner Josh as “a great guy” in the interview.

On 12 May 2017, Emily VanCamp confirmed her engagement to Josh Bowman. The pair met on the set of ABC drama Revenge in 2012, where they played on-screen couple Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman married in real life on 16 December 2018 in the Bahamas.

Who is Emily VanCamp’s husband, Josh Bowman?

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's on-screen wedding in Revenge (Image via ABC)

Josh Bowman (aka Joshua Tobias Bowman) is a 33-year-old English actor, best known for portraying Daniel Grayson in ABC’s Revenge. The actor was born in Berkshire, England, on 4 March 1988.

The Our Girl star made his acting debut on 2007’s British sitcom Genie in the House, where he portrayed Dimitri / Royal Hunk in two episodes. Bowman was next seen in a prominent role on 2009’s BBC One medical drama Holby City, where he played Scott James in nine episodes.

Joshua “Josh” Bowman also appeared in three small-budget movies, Night Wolf, Prowl and TV movie Betwixt, in 2010. Later in 2011, he also appeared in Make It or Break It, followed by Revenge.

In 2017, the actor also portrayed a prime suspect of “Jack, the Ripper” in ABC’s sci-fi period drama, Time After Time. The series was later canceled the same year.

Bowman’s most recent work was as Dr. Antonio in BBC One’s 2020 military drama series, Our Girl.

Despite having 19 acting credits, the actor has also produced and directed three short films (Eve, The Night Passenger and The Great North). Furthermore, Bowman has received two consecutive Teen Choice Awards nominations (in 2012 and 2013) for his role in Revenge.

