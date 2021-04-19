P. Diddy under fire for "not helping" Black Rob before death despite "reaching out" to homeless rapper

Rapper Robert "Black Rob" Ross' death and the moments before his passing drew a range of emotions. While some found the sight of him struggling to breathe from the hospital bed extremely disheartening, the rest couldn't help but wonder why the rapper spent his final days homeless despite achieving fame in the realm of music.
On April 18th, hip-hop mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late rapper, and it clearly hasn't sat well with Black Rob's fans.
Sharing one of his pictures with the later rapper, P. Diddy wrote on Instagram:
"Rest in power King @therealblackrob ! As I listen to your records today there's one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!"
Before Black Rob passed, during his final days, fellow rapper Mike Zombie and actor Mark Curry started a campaign on GoFundMe to raise funds to help Black "find a home, pay for medical help and stability during these trying times." They raised over $30,000 as fans have continued to make donations even after his death.
Black Rob fans slam P. Diddy for "not helping"
P. Diddy's post seems to have gathered the ire of Black's fans, who slammed the former for allegedly "not helping" the rapper when he was nearing his end.
Several comments under his post paying tribute to Black Rob are critical. One enraged fan blamed P. Diddy for "failing" Black, saying:
"I'm convinced you had Biggie taken out for your own convenience. They are the ones who put Bad Boy on the MAP and made you RICH. Shame on you." Another "booed" him for not helping "that man when he was alive."
And some irked fans asked if Diddy was there for Black when he "needed the help."
"He lost a friend": A few defend Puffy
Some have defended P. Diddy about how he doesn't owe an explanation to others about what he did or didn't do for Black. One of them said that "people are judging too fast" as he is not obliged to reveal publicly what he did for Black.
The comment read:
"He lost a friend, a brother and you're there crapping on him! Shame on you all, do have some respect!"
Seconding this comment, another follower wrote:
"Why ppl feel like u owe somebody something cause you up easy king."
But Mark, when he kept fans posted about Black's condition, noted that Diddy was, in fact, trying to reach out to Black in his final days.
"Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out... You're trying to help. We're not trying to say he's not. He's really trying to help."
