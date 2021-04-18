Black Rob passes away at 51: Twitter pays tribute to ex-Bad Boy Rapper

Black Rob, a former Bad Boy Records artist from New York City, has passed away at the age of 51. His passing was reported by some of his former label mates who were also part of the Bad Boy roster.

According to his label mates, Black Rob passed away in Atlanta on Saturday, the cause of death is still unconfirmed. DJ Self, a friend of Black Rob, claimed on Instagram that he was battling kidney disease, which could be part of the cause.

RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold. Of course, "Whoa," which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger. pic.twitter.com/MURkLLdFYK — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 17, 2021

Another former Bad Boy artist, Mark Curry, also confirmed his passing in a tearful video, where he thanked everyone who donated to a GoFundMe campaign in Rob's name. Both Mark Curry and DJ Self had been spending time with the former Bad Boy as he continued to fight against multiple ailments.

Past health issues that Black Rob faced and the Gofundme created for him

Black Rob. A story teller. An MC. a gentleman every time I saw him. Rest in power my brother. 🙏🏾♥️ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 17, 2021

The health issues that Black Rob faced are unfortunately not new, and reports came out in early April about the trouble he faced. DJ Self posted a video on Instagram that showed Black Rob as he struggled to breathe in a hospital bed.

Black Rob gave one quote on his situation as he was seen with his eyes closed in pain, "I don’t know, the pain is crazy, man. It’s helping me out though, it’s making me realize I got a lot to go."

R.I.P Black Rob — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) April 17, 2021

Can’t believe we lost DMX & Black Rob back to back. Black Rob had the whole world saying Whoa before hittin the Woah pic.twitter.com/aNAJdaoQc6 — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) April 17, 2021

Around the same time, DMX was also in the hospital, and Black Rob sent out his thoughts on the legendary rapper. When news eventually broke that DMX had passed away, Rob expressed the love and positivity that DMX gave out.

In the wake of Black Rob's condition, Mark Curry had started a GoFundMe in order to help out his friend. Supposedly, Rob had faced strokes in the past and may have even been homeless. The GoFundMe campaign was put together in one more attempt to save a second rap legend.

"This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times. We’ve lost a lot legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help"

Mark Curry has reportedly reached out to the children of the former Bad Boy rapper, who may be present for funeral arrangements. After the death of Black Rob, donations also began to pour into the GoFundMe started by Curry. At the same time, plenty of fans and friends have sent out their own tributes.