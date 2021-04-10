Who is DMX and how did MMA Twitter react to his death?

MMA Twitter has reacted to the death of rapper, songwriter, and actor Earl Simmons, popularly known by his stage name DMX (Dark Man X).

The rapper was hospitalized and placed on life support after suffering a heart attack in his home last week. News of Earl Simmons' passing was confirmed in a statement from his family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

After he began rapping in the early 1990s, DMX became notorious in the hip hop scene after fellow rappers Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur's death. In his storied career as a rapper, DMX sold millions of copies with hits like "And Then There Was X" and "It's Dark And Hell Is Hot".

Riding high on the success achieved in the music industry, DMX made a transition to acting and starred in 15 movies, with the latest being 2020 flick "Fast and Fierce: Death Race".

DMX was also associated with the combat sports world in a rather interesting way. His songs served as walkout music for MMA fighters and boxers on many occasions.

The rapper also lent his voice to a preview of the much-anticipated UFC 196 event that was headlined by the biggest superstar in MMA history, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz.

A video of Conor McGregor singing DMX's rap song "Ruff Ryders Anthem" went viral following his knockout win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in December 2015.

Simmons was briefly linked with George Zimmerman for a celebrity boxing match that was scheduled to take place in March 2014. However, the bout was canceled following media outrage over Zimmerman's role in Treyvon Martin's death case.

Notable figures in the MMA community took to Twitter to pay respect to DMX; here are some of the reactions:

MMA Twitter reacts to DMX passing away

Bring it !!

We Right Here !!

We not going anywhere !!

We Right Here !!

R.I.P #DMX 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Thank You God !! pic.twitter.com/KzVFF6Qtk4 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 9, 2021

Long live DMX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkGRDI8IeU — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 9, 2021

Noo!!! Damn.. 😢🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 9, 2021

“See to live is to suffer, but to survive... Well that’s to find meaning in the suffering!” - @dmx



Rest well OG! #XGoneGiveItToYa #Slippin #RuffRider @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/7lMzl9JmOz — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) April 9, 2021

#RIP DMX



I don't have a truly personal story connecting to DMX other than loving his music like so many. To this day, one of my all time favorite lyrics comes from his track "What's My Name" but he wrote so many classics 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uTmk0MpjXT — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 9, 2021