"Time to cancel my subscription": Netflix under fire after announcing The Hype House Reality Show ft. Nikita Dragun

TikTok collective The Hype House is officially getting its own Netflix show, and the internet is livid.

The reality show will reportedly provide an in-depth glimpse into the lives of some of the most notable names in the TikTok industry today.

These include the likes of Nikita Dragun, Sienna-Mae Gomez, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Chase Hudson and more.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

According to a report by The Verge, the unscripted reality series will tell "the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love, and tackle the next stage of their lives".

While the prospect of a new reality show always tends to garner a significant amount of traction online, the fact that Netflix chose to develop an entire show based on TikTokers, instead of renewing various other fan-favourites, has struck a raw nerve with the online community.

Twitter slams Netflix over new "Hype House" reality show over Nikita Dragun's involvement and more

Formed back in December 2019, The Hype House is one of the most prominent stables of TikTok creators and influencers today that primarily caters to a blooming Gen-Z audience.

Similar to the likes of Jake Paul's "Team 10" and David Dobrik's "Vlog Squad," a majority of their content is vlog-based and often chronicles various challenges and events that the members of the house take part in.

Despite boasting a stellar roster of influencers who share millions of subscribers between them, public perception towards TikTokers and The Hype House in general continues to border on skepticism.

This is mainly due to their negligent nature, with regards to throwing massive "COVID parties" at a time when the world is reeling from the effects of a grim pandemic.

One such personality who has often been singled out for criticism is YouTuber and make-up artist Nikita Dragun, who has developed quite the controversial persona. From being slammed for wearing flimsy masks in public to being called out for throwing lavish parties in the midst of a raging pandemic, her involvement in an exclusive Netflix show has irked several members of the Twitterati.

Moreover, the decision by Netflix to greenlight a show based on TikTokers, rather than renew seasons of popular shows such as "The Society" and "I'm Not Okay With This," has left fans baffled and clearly annoyed.

why would netflix add the hype house when they could just renew these- pic.twitter.com/mc5UXLkGbn — ➪ jordyn (@j0rrdynnnn) April 22, 2021

Keeping this in mind, here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users blasted Netflix over their new Hype House reality show and pledged to cancel their subscriptions.

Netflix has such amazing documentaries and docu-series... let's look at this industry critically maybe? Instead of giving exploitative teen content houses a boost? I promise the shady business in the influencer industry is MUCH more interesting than pseudo kid romance. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 22, 2021

me when i see Nikita and the Hype House on my suggestion on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zteFSYbTHW — insecure stan✨ (@queens_hoe) April 22, 2021

everyone after seeing netflix give the hype house a show but cancel the society pic.twitter.com/qawoSra9Lu — juliette! (taylor’s version) (@queenrmj) April 22, 2021

WHO TF IN THE NETFLIX HQ DECIDED TO BRING THE HYPE HOUSE TO NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/ZmEdEUHtdw — renz 🍃 (@realrenzadrian) April 22, 2021

society if netflix wasn’t doing that trash ass hype house reality series pic.twitter.com/uUMmcgytqw — mar (@DLIBYHKURT) April 22, 2021

me after finding out the hype house is getting a reality show on netflix pic.twitter.com/tDQHZjq9te — claire (@_clairesibley) April 22, 2021

idk who told netflix that we wanted a hype house show but y’all can keep it in the drafts...ESPECIALLY since nikita is in it pic.twitter.com/SvNeHyHhBp — 𝓷𝔂𝓱𝓱 🅴 (@nyhhpvhobicc) April 22, 2021

Look at Netflix giving a platform to a bunch of people who threw a giant middle finger up to the pandemic entirely. Good job Netflix, teach future generations how to act 🙄🙄 — ALYE (@Debutdiva) April 22, 2021

netflix really could have renewed santa clarita diet or the society or sense8 and instead theyre making a show about the hype house and rewarding nikita dragun.. 🤢 — Luke (Taylor’s Version) 🌟 (@BlackmoreLuke) April 23, 2021

why the fuck is the hype house having a netflix show?time to cancel my subscription — lu(lu) Ψ (@luandtheniners) April 23, 2021

no cuz how the HELL is netflix gonna cancel society after an ending like that but then give the hype house a tv show...yea i’m canceling my subscription lol — ellie (she/her) (@ellies_embalmer) April 23, 2021

i fucking hate netflix, they take off/cancel good fucking shows and now they are making a show with the hype house??? how does that even make sense pic.twitter.com/9uorV4dTsu — ari 🐝 | mashi's beloved (@sapnapskewn) April 22, 2021

netflix making a show about the fucking hype house is gonna make me cancel my subscription — cris (@lovelangfordd) April 22, 2021

Moving to disney plus bye — 🐺👿👿 haliid (@dHaleeed) April 22, 2021

who wants this? clap if u want this... pic.twitter.com/PbBqHVP3Ww — Lacey 💙 (@ouiaregroot) April 22, 2021

Literally??? All of them don’t care about the pandemic and half of them are racist or homophobic. — Bミ☆ (@wandasbarchie) April 22, 2021

Cancel this right now or i will curse you pic.twitter.com/1tkCXeNJPN — Leo DiCaprio bm🐻 (@VIRGOTH0T) April 22, 2021

“black lives matter” *gives nikita dragun a tv show* pic.twitter.com/GArcsBoNQJ — married to suna 💗 (@0Raisiran0) April 22, 2021

Not them giving a racist a platform pic.twitter.com/ocf3PxjODr — Bri The Best 💜💜🐼 (@So_like_no) April 22, 2021

Wow, y'all really want to give predators and covidiots a bigger platform eh? Congrats. pic.twitter.com/198Mo0saIi — CDR Shepard Is Tired of this Panini (@N7Warden) April 22, 2021

Many not happy their favorite shows were cancelled, and the Hype House replaced it. pic.twitter.com/eIVKGw1jQt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 23, 2021

Some pointed out Nikita Dragun has allegedly denied COVID, never completely followed COVID restrictions, and supported alleged pedophiles like the Lopez brothers. pic.twitter.com/e5GWJmTrpQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 23, 2021

Okay @netflix I’d cancel my subscription but I’m not paying Netflix you really had to cancel good shows for @NikitaDragun trash show 🤮 you gave a trash person a show DISGUSTING — celene💙 (@____katherin___) April 23, 2021

Can we all like go on a strike and all cancel our Netflix subscription until Netflix cancels that hype house show and renews the good ones smh — Lina♡︎’s TFATWS✈︎ (@eYeLikeTuRtLeZ_) April 23, 2021

whoever the fuck is letting the hype house and nikita dragun have a netflix series deserves to be fired pic.twitter.com/6M3BpQP2JI — maybe: jaira (@jairagailp_) April 22, 2021

As more reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it seems like an overwhelming sense of aversion has taken over viewers with regards to the prospect of a Hype House reality show.

With dissent continuing to reach astronomical levels online, it looks like Netflix's recent decision to cash in on the TikTok trend has gone extremely awry.