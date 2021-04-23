"Time to cancel my subscription": Netflix under fire after announcing The Hype House Reality Show ft. Nikita Dragun

TikTok collective The Hype House is officially getting its own Netflix show, and the internet is livid.
The reality show will reportedly provide an in-depth glimpse into the lives of some of the most notable names in the TikTok industry today.
These include the likes of Nikita Dragun, Sienna-Mae Gomez, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Chase Hudson and more.
According to a report by The Verge, the unscripted reality series will tell "the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love, and tackle the next stage of their lives".
While the prospect of a new reality show always tends to garner a significant amount of traction online, the fact that Netflix chose to develop an entire show based on TikTokers, instead of renewing various other fan-favourites, has struck a raw nerve with the online community.
Twitter slams Netflix over new "Hype House" reality show over Nikita Dragun's involvement and more
Formed back in December 2019, The Hype House is one of the most prominent stables of TikTok creators and influencers today that primarily caters to a blooming Gen-Z audience.
Similar to the likes of Jake Paul's "Team 10" and David Dobrik's "Vlog Squad," a majority of their content is vlog-based and often chronicles various challenges and events that the members of the house take part in.
Despite boasting a stellar roster of influencers who share millions of subscribers between them, public perception towards TikTokers and The Hype House in general continues to border on skepticism.
This is mainly due to their negligent nature, with regards to throwing massive "COVID parties" at a time when the world is reeling from the effects of a grim pandemic.
One such personality who has often been singled out for criticism is YouTuber and make-up artist Nikita Dragun, who has developed quite the controversial persona. From being slammed for wearing flimsy masks in public to being called out for throwing lavish parties in the midst of a raging pandemic, her involvement in an exclusive Netflix show has irked several members of the Twitterati.
Moreover, the decision by Netflix to greenlight a show based on TikTokers, rather than renew seasons of popular shows such as "The Society" and "I'm Not Okay With This," has left fans baffled and clearly annoyed.
Keeping this in mind, here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users blasted Netflix over their new Hype House reality show and pledged to cancel their subscriptions.
As more reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it seems like an overwhelming sense of aversion has taken over viewers with regards to the prospect of a Hype House reality show.
With dissent continuing to reach astronomical levels online, it looks like Netflix's recent decision to cash in on the TikTok trend has gone extremely awry.