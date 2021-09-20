Who is the richest on 'The Voice'? Inside coaches' rumored salaries and net worth

The Voice returns on NBC with its 21st season, and so does the show’s live audience. As they have not been included in the format since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creators have now allowed vaccinated fans to be a part of The Voice.

Along with them, the three coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend — are also taking their seats on the judges’ panel. Singing sensation Ariana Grande will be joining the trio as the fourth coach. This gig will surely add a heavy amount to their net worth.

Ariana Grande is the richest on The Voice

The pop star is one of the most loved celebrities in America and her presence on the singing reality show will surely bring a lot of entertainment. Rumor has it that Ariana Grande is going to be paid $20-25 million to judge The Voice.

It seems to be the highest salary compared to other coaches’ remunerations and adds to Grande’s net worth, which is apparently $180 million, making her the richest on the show. The estimate includes her earnings from her successful musical career, endorsements and real estate.

John Legend's The Voice salary

John Legend started The Voice as a coach from season 16 and his rumored salary per season is said to be between $12 million to $15 million. Apparently, he has made $65 million from all of his seasons with The Voice, and his estimated net worth is said to be $75 million.

It, of course, not only includes the earnings from his music career, but also, from producing projects like La La Land. As the critically acclaimed singer returns for The Voice season 21, fans are looking forward to seeing his dynamic with debutante coach Grande.

How much does Kelly Clarkson make on the show?

Emmy and Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach in the 14th season. Since then, she has been speculated to be earning $14 million each season.

According to reports, Clarkson’s estimated net worth is $45 million, from which she earns $1.9 million per month that includes her The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show remunerations.

Blake Shelton and his rumored salary

Blake Shelton has been the coach of The Voice from the beginning. His team has even won the show numerous times, including last season when Cam Anthony bagged the trophy.

Shelton, who started with a $4 million salary on the show, has now been reportedly paid $13 million each season. Interestingly, it is lesser than the other three coaches. But, his estimated net worth is $100 million, making him the second richest coach on The Voice after Grande.

The Voice season 21 is set to premiere its two-hour episode on September 20 at 8 pm (ET) on NBC. Hosted by Carson Daly, the reality show will air twice a week this season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande