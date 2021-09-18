Where to watch "The Voice" Season 21 online? Release date, coaches, and all about NBC show

The Voice is set to be back with Season 21 soon. This critically acclaimed singing competition is one of the most popular reality shows in America. To keep viewers hooked, the creators never fail to add exciting elements each season.

According to the promos, The Voice finally returns with its live audience. They have not been part of the show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBC show has also leveled up its game in terms of the judges' panel and the entertainment they bring with them.

When and where does The Voice Season 21 premiere?

The Voice is set to entertain its viewers twice a week this season. The two-hour episode will premiere on September 20 at 8 pm (ET), followed by an hour-long episode on September 21 at the same time. The two-day schedule will reportedly be followed for the entire season.

The Voice will air on local NBC channels and live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The latest episodes will also be available on the NBC website.

Who are the coaches?

While the complete list of contestants' names has not yet been revealed, the creators of The Voice have made fans happy by adding a new and famous singing sensation to the judges' panel. Apart from superstar coaches including Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, this season welcomes Grammy Awards winner Ariana Grande as one of the judges. She brings her wit and warmth to the show, as shown in promotional videos of The Voice.

Also playing Battle Advisors for this season of The Voice are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake). Plus, Carson Daly returns as the host, while rumors are rife that Ed Sheeran might be the Season 21 Mega Mentor.

What is the format of The Voice?

Like every season, The Voice Season 21 also comes with four stages of competition as part of its format — Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance shows.

Blind Auditions are the ones where coaches choose contestants solely based on their voices without looking at them. And if they like the voice, then as an approval, they spin their chair and face the contestant. Coaches can also block one artist during the first round, which disables the co-coaches from picking that particular contestant.

In Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two participants of their team against each other, and then, they get to choose who will go to the next round.

Knockouts are similar to the Battle Rounds. The only difference is that the latter is supervised by the Mega Mentor, while Knockouts are by Battle Advisors.

Then, the final round of The Voice are the live performances, where audiences get the power to vote.

