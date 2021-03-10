Zayn Malik slams the Grammy Awards, earns massive support on Twitter

Zayn Malik has slammed the Grammy Awards days before the ceremony, and his take on the situation has gained positive traction online.
Zayn Malik released a new album called 'Nobody is Listening' in January 2021. The album was released after the deadline for eligibility, so it was not considered for the upcoming Grammy Awards.
However, it appears that Zayn Malik has a problem with other nominations, and he's not happy about the situation.
The former One Direction member made his thoughts clear on Twitter and personally called out the Grammy Awards for being a ceremony based on who knows who.
He tweeted:
"F*ck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."
It's still up for debate whether 'Nobody is Listening' itself will be up for a nomination next year.
Much of Zayn's frustration likely comes from the fact that he is yet to win a Grammy as a solo artist.
Zayn Malik's debut work, which includes Pillow Talk, was a hit when it was released. However, he was denied any nominations for it.
Meanwhile, Harry Styles, who is also a former member of One Direction, has been nominated for three awards at the Grammys.
Other celebrities who have roasted the Grammy Awards alongside Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik isn't the first celebrity in the music industry to call out the Grammy Awards for picking and choosing favorites. Back in November, The Weeknd called out the Grammy Awards for the same reason as Zayn Malik.
The Weeknd's latest album 'After Hours' was received positively across the industry, but he didn't receive any nominations at the Grammy Awards.
After 'After Hours' was snubbed, The Weeknd posted his own tweet about the topic. He said:
"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."
The tweet has over one million likes at this point, which is a massive amount of support. Other artists like Nicki Minaj and Drake were also in support of the message as they've felt snubbed in the past as well.