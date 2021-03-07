Louis Tomlinson is planning to launch his own music management company and fans can't keep calm

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, has revealed to the world that he plans on starting his own music management company in the future. There isn't much beyond an idea yet, but fans are still excited regardless.

In 2015, Louis Tomlinson started his own music imprint which was called Triple Strings. The imprint was part of Syco Music, which is a record label owned by Simon Cowell, and it served as his own sub-label within the company. However, it appears that Louis Tomlinson wasn't given enough freedom to sign the talent that he wanted to.

I always dreamed of having my own label, having an imprint never really worked for me because I still had to have someone else's blessing to sign people. People I believed in massively but unfortunately didn't fit the traditional pop role hence never doing the deals.... — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 6, 2021

Now that he's departed from Syco Music for some time, Louis Tomlinson is ready to move on to other projects on top of his own music. That's going to potentially take the form of his own music and artist management company.

The tweet from Louis Tomlinson was certainly huge news for the music world, and his reasoning makes sense. He wants his own management company without any of the strings or limitations that go along with an imprint. He confirmed, though, that the news is simply an idea for now.

"So I've decided to put it out there in the world today. I'm going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space... I just wanted to take the first step of actualising the idea but at this stage that's all this is. An idea!"

There are no additional details about the potential music management company yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited.

Fans react to Louis Tomlinson announcing his idea for a music management company

Almost all of the fan reactions on Twitter expressed how much people respect Louis Tomlinson, and how easily he can build up hype for a potential music company.

So many fans showed their pride for the former One Direction member, and he will certainly be able to bring some more good to the music industry as a whole. Plenty of artists would love to be a part of that management team.

Many fans also hinted at world domination from Louis Tomlinson, but those fans will probably have to wait a bit longer for that.