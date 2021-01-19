Karl Jacobs replies to Louis Tomlinson, sends fans into a frenzy

Karl Jacobs has gone to multiple celebrities and asked for a game of Minecraft; Louis Tomlinson is the most recent one.

Louis Tomlinson was a member of One Direction, and Karl made a mostly innocent tweet to the star, but it didn't go unnoticed.

Louis Tomlinson, I hope you have a great day/night aswell dude. Only thing that'd make my day/night better is if we played Minecraft together. — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 17, 2021

Apparently, Karl is a fan of One Direction himself and isn't just trying to get clout, as pointed out by another Twitter user.

@Louis_Tomlinson karl is such a big fan that he recreated the x factor audition pic.twitter.com/3bTxWNIWYc — Lamar ²⁸ (@Lmhakeem) January 18, 2021

Woah I didn't see this coming, but I'm not complaining 😏 — Maria Chandra (@mariafchandra) January 18, 2021

YES KARL MAKW IT HAPPEN WE NEED MORE LOUIS CONTENT — Ash🇲🇽/ Yall listen to zayn’s new album (@another1Dfamfan) January 19, 2021

This was recently seen when Karl tweeted at BTS and received fan praise and alarm then too. It is no surprise that fans of Karl Jacobs are into boybands, as many have called the Dream SMP a boyband of Minecraft.

Related: Finn Wolfhard set to play Minecraft alongside Quackity, Karl Jacobs and more

GOD THESE FITS someone link me some of these sweaters :o — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

god karl i’m in love with you — soph🌈 (@applejuice1149) January 19, 2021

NO I LITERALLY LOVE YOU MORE NOW — chloe😈🥶🥵😫🙄 (@tpwk_chloek) January 18, 2021

Karl Jacobs' fans love it when he asks people to a game of Minecraft. Recently, he was seen asking Ariana Grande and Pokimane to a game, to both of which he received no response.

Woah look at this what a coincidence, 2 grown people on one twitter thread! We should celebrate a coincidence like this over some Minecraft sometime. Lemme know 😇 pic.twitter.com/kUiIzHYG3A — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Congratulations on your engagement Ariana Grande, would love to play Minecraft to celebrate sometime — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 11, 2021

This isn't to say that they don't want to play with Karl, but just that they are more widely known. Karl is known for his association with MrBeast and his Minecraft gameplay, so he doesn't have as much of a range.

Related: Karl Jacobs receives fan love as he hosts memorable "karaoke" stream

Karl Jacobs was asked to a game of Minecraft by Corinna Kopf but that quickly evolved into a romance

Karl Jacobs continues to reach out further and further, trying to expand his reach and contacts. One contact, Corinna Kopf, seems to want more to do with Karl than first meets the eye. Karl responded the way most would expect and the two have since been flirting on Twitter.

Related: Corinna Kopf takes flirting with Karl Jacobs to a whole new level

Corinna I will walk there pic.twitter.com/29PVQo86t0 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

This story has been fun to follow, but it seems to be orchestrated by Karl reaching out first. Needless to say, Karl probably won't stop reaching out to people because it has been working well for him, even if the only thing its resulting in is a lot of fan love.