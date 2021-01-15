Finn Wolfhard set to play Minecraft alongside Quackity, Karl Jacobs and more

Finn Wolfhard is set to join YouTuber Matt Watson's Epic SMP Minecraft server, which will also include Quackity and Karl Jacobs.

Once the Epic SMP Minecraft server from Matt Watson launches, Finn Wolfhard will supposedly be joining the server to play with everyone else. The first stream will be on January 16 at 4 p.m. EST. However, there is no exact confirmation on when Finn Wolfhard may be joining the server during the stream.

While there isn't exact confirmation on time, Matt Watson did confirm on Twitter that Finn Wolfhard had already joined the server when he was clearing up a confusing situation. When Matt Watson tweeted out a picture of everyone that would be joining the server, Nick Wolfhard was included. The older brother of Finn Wolfhard replied to Matt in confusion, as he had never been contacted for the server.

Matt Watson cleared the situation up and confirmed that Finn Wolfhard had already joined the server a few days ago. Apparently, Nick and Finn share the same Twitch account which is what caused the mix up, but Nick was also extended an invite afterward.

Finn Wolfhard and fan reactions to joining the Epic SMP Minecraft server

The Epic SMP Minecraft server was put together by Matt Watson in order to bring some hype around a new server made for content creators. When it was formed, there was a perfect opportunity to add someone like Finn Wolfhard in order to garner even more hype.

Finn Wolfhard is most known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.' The popular show has had three seasons and will soon be getting a fourth. Finn, of course, has plenty of fans and that was apparent on Twitter, as users expressed their excitement for the roster of streamers and personalities.

The Epic SMP Minecraft server is set to be a pretty big event in the streaming world with all kinds of personalities involved within Minecraft and outside of it. It's interesting timing as well, considering that the new server is happening on the heels of the extremely successful OfflineTV Rust server.

OfflineTV's Rust server, which was created by Baboabe, has garnered millions of viewers since late 2020. Plenty of streamers, like Felix "xQc" Lengyel, have garnered over 100,000 viewers multiple times, while plenty of other broadcasters have upped their view count as well.

Matt Watson's new server could be an answer to that Rust server or a continuation of it in the Minecraft realm. Whatever the reason, Finn Wolfhard and the other many personalities should make for good content.