Dominic Thiem’s love for One Direction remains as strong as ever. The English band has finished on top of Thiem's most-listened-to tracks for the second year running.

The World No. 3 recently revealed his top artists/bands on Spotify Wrapped - a feature of the music-streaming platform which shows you your most played songs of the year. While a couple of bands are a regular feature for Dominic Thiem, there are a few interesting additions every year.

The top five bands for the Austrian this year are One Direction, Ich Kann Fliegen, Big Time Rush, The Chainsmokers and Westlife. The top two bands are the same from Dominic Thiem’s 2019 list, while American group Chainsmokers also stayed put at the No. 2 spot.

Dominic Thiem is a One-Directioner

American Rock band Maroon 5 and German rock group Revolverhead were in Thiem’s 2019 list, but the Austrian replaced them with Big Time Rush and Westlife this year.

Dominic Thiem uploaded his Spotify Wrapped list as an Instagram story recently, sending his fans - as well as 'One Directioners' - into a frenzy. Needless to say, the Austrian seems to be a big fan of pop music and boy bands.

That said, there is at least some variety in Dominic Thiem's list, given that Ich Kann Fliegen is an alternative rock band. The Chainsmokers meanwhile are known for their catchy electronic beats, even though they aren’t as prominent as they used to be a couple of years ago.

grand slam champion and third best male tennis player in the world dominic thiem has one direction, big time rush, and westlife among his top artists on spotify wrapped 😂😂😭 what a man. incredible. pic.twitter.com/fwfbIodis9 — Yasmin (@YasminStefaniee) December 3, 2020

Thiem is a big music fan but at the same time is specific about his choices. He was asked to curate a playlist for his sponsors Duravit some time back, and out of the 10 tracks that he picked four were from his top 5 Spotify bands of 2020.

You can check out the Spotify list curated by Dominic Thiem here.

Moritz Thiem is not a fan of his brother Dominic Thiem’s music taste

Dominic Thiem's brother is not a fan of his music.

In an older piece of news, Dominic Thiem’s younger brother - Moritz - had spoken of his strong dislike towards the US Open champion's taste in music.

Unlike Dominic, Moritz Thiem is not an ardent listener of pop music. Moritz specifically mentioned how he leaves the room every time his brother plays one of the tracks from his favorite pop bands.

"Yes, he really likes hearing that, because our taste doesn't really meet. If we sleep in the same room - as here in Kitzbühel - and he turns up Schlager, then I leave the room,” Moritz had said.