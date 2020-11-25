"The Grammys remain corrupt": Twitter reacts after The Weeknd gets snubbed with zero nominations 

One of the most popular music artists of the current generation, The Weeknd, recently called out the Grammy Awards for being corrupt after he failed to land a single nomination.

His allegations came soon after the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were officially announced.

While the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa received multiple nominations, there was no mention of The Weeknd, despite having delivered one of the biggest and most popular albums in "After Hours."

As a result of this shocking snub, he took to Twitter to call out the Grammys and demanded transparency:

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

His sentiments were also shared by fellow music artist Nicki Minaj, who had a few hours earlier called out the Grammys for lack of representation:

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

As the music industry begins to rally behind The Weeknd, his tweet has so far garnered a whopping 800K plus likes, as fans extended their support to the 3-time Grammy Award winner and backed him up in his quest of holding the Grammys accountable.

The Weeknd demands transparency after Grammy Awards snub

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is one of the most popular R & B artists today, whose influence upon the contemporary scene has been monumental.

The 30-year old Canadian artist has won numerous accolades over the course of his music career, including three Grammy Awards, which include two for Best Urban Contemporary Album (Beauty Behind the Madness (2014) and Starboy (2018) and Best R & B Performance for Earned It in 2016.

His latest album titled "After Hours" featured chartbusters such as "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," which had topped the US charts.

The Weeknd is the first artist ever to be at the top of all the charts SIMULTANEOUSLY. He’s number one on the Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100, Hot 100 Songwriters, and Hot 100 Producers for OVER 40 WEEKS.



Yet Grammy's has not nominated him for anything! pic.twitter.com/x04MpxZKR1 — SaV (@HamaSawan) November 24, 2020

The latter of which went on to have an immense influence upon video games and pop-culture, having featured in Epic Games' Fortnite as an exclusive emote and was also responsible for sending GTA fans into a tizzy after a cryptic GTA 6 teaser was found in the music video.

Despite the album's success, it failed to land The Weeknd a single Grammy nomination, which led to his recent allegations.

Post his tweet, which soon hit the trending page and went viral all over social media, several from the online community responded to The Weeknd's Grammy snub, as their reactions ranged from shock to anger.

Check out some of the reactions online:

HE DESERVED TO WIN EVERY GRAMMY — Reputation Stan(Problematic Era) (@StarboygrandeXX) November 25, 2020

about the Grammys. Abel is a king — .🍒 (@handstomylover) November 25, 2020

he ended them — cris (@feelslikeslowmo) November 25, 2020

the grammys are over and fraudulent — nico (@gagasarii) November 25, 2020

The Grammys be like... pic.twitter.com/GSA9ExlLVP — Fuck The Scammys (@MyFavesOutsold) November 25, 2020

I can't believe they nominated that shit yummy and changes over after hours and blinding lights — maria♛⁴(set up era) (@Blinkluviyyy) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd gets no Grammy nominations and Justin Bieber get three nominations for yummy pic.twitter.com/IelykdCsZF — 😈👻💀🤑☠️🤡 (@Marwan01117368) November 25, 2020

I just cannot believe that @theweeknd got zero nominations. Like whaaa?! 🥴 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 25, 2020

the fact that justin bieber got nominated with yummy and the weeknd didn't with blinding lights #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bxfz3HeMbl — cinnamon (@buzzutseason) November 25, 2020

still can't believe that the Grammy's nominated yummy by Justin Bieber by excluding legendary songs like Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hdSvNPayQC — Naya🦋♡'s senju,shivi (@ilovelarents) November 25, 2020

How many times the Grammys gotta rob us before y’all fuckin get it ?!?!? They don’t fuck wit us !!! & when they do, they give it to the most appropriate BLACK face they can find. Tell me how on earth @theweeknd or @lilbaby4PF get 0 nominations.... we’ll start there. — The Game (@thegame) November 25, 2020

you got robbed — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 25, 2020

Imagine releasing the most streamed R&B album of all time and receiving ZERO Grammy nominations. The Weeknd got #ROBBED pic.twitter.com/Nij2fDuZYX — Xavier Torres (@xtorres_4) November 24, 2020

the weeknd put out one of the best albums of the year and was given one of the biggest snubs in grammy history... i’m glad he’s speaking up because it’s outrageous pic.twitter.com/QSW5cKh1nJ — zæ (@crueltrilogy) November 25, 2020

Blinding lights is still in the top 10 but black parade got nominated for record of the year instead lol — lando (@justmigh) November 25, 2020

So The Weeknd has 0 nominations from Grammy's and they chose Yummy instead?



Aight bet. pic.twitter.com/b5WpiXGDwD — SaV (@HamaSawan) November 24, 2020

As dissent continues to mount online, The Weeknd certainly seems to have the backing of millions of fans across the globe, as his drive to demand transparency regarding his unceremonious Grammy snub continues to gain traction online.