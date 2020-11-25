"The Grammys remain corrupt": Twitter reacts after The Weeknd gets snubbed with zero nominations 

One of the most popular music artists of the current generation, The Weeknd, recently called out the Grammy Awards for being corrupt after he failed to land a single nomination.
His allegations came soon after the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were officially announced.
While the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa received multiple nominations, there was no mention of The Weeknd, despite having delivered one of the biggest and most popular albums in "After Hours."
As a result of this shocking snub, he took to Twitter to call out the Grammys and demanded transparency:
His sentiments were also shared by fellow music artist Nicki Minaj, who had a few hours earlier called out the Grammys for lack of representation:
As the music industry begins to rally behind The Weeknd, his tweet has so far garnered a whopping 800K plus likes, as fans extended their support to the 3-time Grammy Award winner and backed him up in his quest of holding the Grammys accountable.
The Weeknd demands transparency after Grammy Awards snub
Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is one of the most popular R & B artists today, whose influence upon the contemporary scene has been monumental.
The 30-year old Canadian artist has won numerous accolades over the course of his music career, including three Grammy Awards, which include two for Best Urban Contemporary Album (Beauty Behind the Madness (2014) and Starboy (2018) and Best R & B Performance for Earned It in 2016.
His latest album titled "After Hours" featured chartbusters such as "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," which had topped the US charts.
The latter of which went on to have an immense influence upon video games and pop-culture, having featured in Epic Games' Fortnite as an exclusive emote and was also responsible for sending GTA fans into a tizzy after a cryptic GTA 6 teaser was found in the music video.
Despite the album's success, it failed to land The Weeknd a single Grammy nomination, which led to his recent allegations.
Post his tweet, which soon hit the trending page and went viral all over social media, several from the online community responded to The Weeknd's Grammy snub, as their reactions ranged from shock to anger.
Check out some of the reactions online:
As dissent continues to mount online, The Weeknd certainly seems to have the backing of millions of fans across the globe, as his drive to demand transparency regarding his unceremonious Grammy snub continues to gain traction online.
Published 25 Nov 2020, 15:38 IST