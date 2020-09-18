GTA 6: Fans find a cryptic message in The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' animated video

The hype surrounding GTA 6 is such that recently, all it took was a few milliseconds to send the entire internet into a meltdown.

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is currently one of the most anticipated games and is also one that has been the subject of intense speculation for a long, long time.

Many fans believed that Sony would provide them with some sort of reprieve at the recent PS5 Showcase event, but GTA 6 was nowhere to be seen. However, what fans did not expect is that one day their quest for GTA 6 easter eggs would lead them to a music video by music sensation, The Weeknd.

The music video in question is the animated video of his recent banger of a track- 'Blinding Lights', where users were quick to spot a GTA 6 reference, which appeared for a fraction of a second:

During The Weekends music video, if you look at the top left you can see "GTA 6 TRAILER" idk if this means anything but this is really interesting.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/IR7VC3EGh8 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 15, 2020

Soon after this went viral, social media was abuzz with conjectures as several people either petitioned for The Weeknd's music to be included in GTA 6 or assumed that a GTA 6 trailer would be dropping soon.

Debunking the GTA 6 trailer teaser

[Timestamp: 0.56]

As soon as word got around that The Weeknd's music video has a GTA 6 reference in it, people scrambled to spot it for themselves.

On spotting it, several of them took to social media to react to the possibility of a GTA 6 x The Weeknd collaboration:

Twitter was also not far behind as users expressed excitement over the GTA 6 easter egg and The Weeknd's potential involvement:

look like he gone be the next main character off gta 6 why the hell does this look like video game graphics — Slick Rem💫🗣 (@slickrem301) September 17, 2020

Modern day 80s GTA 6 features “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd. — ᴸᴬᴰᵞᵂᴼᴼᴰ ˣ ᴮᴸᵁᴱ ᴸᴵᴾˢ (@JadeSa11y) September 9, 2020

Considering gta 6 is rumored to have a retro design & vibe to it, I'd say blinding lights, which a bit of a synthwave or retrowave, will be in the game.. & maybe that's why the weeknd teased it in this video — Medieval Bug (@MedievalBug) September 16, 2020

However, the GTA 6 trailer teaser in The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' apparently isn't as cryptic as it seems.

A Twitter user by the name of Yan2295 effectively shattered the hopes of fans when he made the following assessment and revealed that the reference was just a comment by a certain viewer who had tuned in:

Before people go too crazy over this… Yes it does say "GTA 6 trailer" at 0:56 in this video from @theweeknd, but this, just like all the other messages in the video, are comments from viewers who watched the "show" live on TikTok.https://t.co/MnF4rg5WGh pic.twitter.com/BmSFpkFjxP — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) September 15, 2020

UPDATE: the following texts showing on the screen were just fan images/comments. Although it turned out like this, this was an interesting thing to see. — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 15, 2020

Despite it just being a fan message, it sure succeeded in making the internet go berserk. This goes to show the level of hype which continues to surround the sixth installment of the popular GTA franchise, which has sold millions of copies across the globe.

It has been seven years since GTA 5 released and players are now actively looking forward to making the transition from the world of Los Santos to the all-new experience of what GTA 6 has to offer.