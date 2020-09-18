GTA 6: Fans find a cryptic message in The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' animated video

The hype surrounding GTA 6 is such that recently, all it took was a few milliseconds to send the entire internet into a meltdown.
Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is currently one of the most anticipated games and is also one that has been the subject of intense speculation for a long, long time.
Many fans believed that Sony would provide them with some sort of reprieve at the recent PS5 Showcase event, but GTA 6 was nowhere to be seen. However, what fans did not expect is that one day their quest for GTA 6 easter eggs would lead them to a music video by music sensation, The Weeknd.
The music video in question is the animated video of his recent banger of a track- 'Blinding Lights', where users were quick to spot a GTA 6 reference, which appeared for a fraction of a second:
Soon after this went viral, social media was abuzz with conjectures as several people either petitioned for The Weeknd's music to be included in GTA 6 or assumed that a GTA 6 trailer would be dropping soon.
Debunking the GTA 6 trailer teaser
[Timestamp: 0.56]
As soon as word got around that The Weeknd's music video has a GTA 6 reference in it, people scrambled to spot it for themselves.
On spotting it, several of them took to social media to react to the possibility of a GTA 6 x The Weeknd collaboration:
Twitter was also not far behind as users expressed excitement over the GTA 6 easter egg and The Weeknd's potential involvement:
However, the GTA 6 trailer teaser in The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' apparently isn't as cryptic as it seems.
A Twitter user by the name of Yan2295 effectively shattered the hopes of fans when he made the following assessment and revealed that the reference was just a comment by a certain viewer who had tuned in:
Despite it just being a fan message, it sure succeeded in making the internet go berserk. This goes to show the level of hype which continues to surround the sixth installment of the popular GTA franchise, which has sold millions of copies across the globe.
It has been seven years since GTA 5 released and players are now actively looking forward to making the transition from the world of Los Santos to the all-new experience of what GTA 6 has to offer.
Published 18 Sep 2020, 17:06 IST