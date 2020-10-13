Fortnite V14.30 update: The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' emote set to officially arrive

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is all set to add an exclusive 'Blinding Lights' emote, based on the chartbuster of the same name by popular American singer The Weeknd.

Epic Games' Fortnite has so far impressed fans and sceptics with its wide range of skins, challenges and emotes based on popular superheroes and trends.

The exclusive collaboration with Marvel has so far been an absolute gold mine for fanboys/fangirls across the world, who have been making the most of the superhero extravaganza.

Epic Games has also been consistent with its updates, and the latest V14.30 update has just arrived, bringing along with it an exciting range of cosmetics and challenges.

One of the most exciting features to be added in-game is the 'Blinding Lights' emote, which plays to the beats of The Weeknd's signature song.

Check out how the 'Blinding Lights' emote will look in-game, courtesy of data miner HYPEX:

Featuring crisp footwork that supplements the infectious vibes of The Weeknd's chartbuster, the Blinding Lights emote is already trending on Twitter, and excited fans can't wait to bust a move to the popular track.

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' x Fortnite

While a Weeknd skin has been rumoured for a long time, Fortnite fans were able to experience his music in-game when the Fortnite cars update added the Radio option.

Popular tracks such as HeartLess and, of course, Blinding Lights could be heard playing on the Fortnite radio as players sought to eke out a Victory Royale.

The Weeknd is one of the most popular singers in the industry and has won numerous accolades. He is known for his catchy music which has proved to be an instant hit with the masses.

The dance in this video originates from the Blinding Lights Challenge on TikTok back in March, in which groups of people dance along to the song’s catchy hook:

YEP! I am 100% certain this is the new Emote.



Blinding Lights TikTok Dancehttps://t.co/sJJKGe9mbi — SpookDesertHD 🎃☠️ (@StrawDesertHD) October 13, 2020

This is the Inspiration of the emote for Blinding Lights!!! #fortnite pic.twitter.com/Xj2PUMYzoR — Derieri - 🌑Commandment of Purity🌑 (@derieri_purity_) October 13, 2020

As soon as fans came to know of the latest 'Blinding Lights' emote being added in-game, they responded ecstatically:

WAIT I JSUT REALIZED THERES AN EMOTE CALLED “BLINDING LIGHTS”



IF ITS WHAT I THINK IT IS IM GONNA SCREAM — RedSpookyGamer87🎃👻💀 (@HotRedGamer87) October 13, 2020

When it comes out, someone please gift me the Blinding Lights emote



It'll be the first gift I ever receive, and I'll pay back in S5



I just love the song 🥺 — ︎SpoopyShoccer 💙🎃 (@SpoopyShoccer) October 13, 2020

there’s a blinding lights emote on fortnite omg — ✞Ryan✞ (@lilmonster2000) October 13, 2020

OMGONGOMG BLINDING LIGHTS EMOTE LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/h9tdtjMekz — chay ³ 🎃👻 (@chaywya) October 13, 2020

In another interesting leak, fans can also expect a J Balvin style skin in-game, with the singer expected to feature in a Fortnite Party Royale concert:

New Interesting String:



-"Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!" — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 13, 2020

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights emote should cost you 500 V-Bucks when it finally arrives in the Fortnite Item shop.

As visible from the tweets above, Epic Games seems to have pulled off a winner with its exclusive Weeknd-inspired 'Blinding Lights' emote.