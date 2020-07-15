Fortnite: UK-based artist brings ‘The Weeknd’ skin concept to life and the internet loves it

At this point, Fortnite has made it evident that they are pushing beyond the traditional battle royale genre. With online concerts, live events and more, Epic Games seems to be heading towards building an entire meta-verse around the game.

Fortnite has played host to notable personalities from mainstream film and entertainment industry on multiple occasions.

The Travis Scott concert titled ‘Astronomical’ was arguably one of the most captivating events the game has offered so far. Players described it as a ‘surreal’ experience that easily eclipsed the ‘Marshmello’ event held earlier in February 2019.

Given the success and popularity that celebrity collaborations bring to the game, it is safe to say that the Fortnite community can expect them more often in the future.

The Weeknd x Fortnite – A visual treat worth pondering over

On 14th July, a UK-based artist, who goes as ‘Bradurz’ on Twitter, posted a skin concept for Fortnite that features ‘The Weeknd’ in his signature look from the Blinding Lights track.

The artist took it one step further and created a selectable style for his concept which features ‘The Weeknd’ without his sunglasses. Not long after, fans of both The Weeknd and Fortnite swarmed the post with hundreds of likes while also showing appreciation to the artist for bringing the concept to life.

Proof of the concept already exists in other games

The idea of constructing a persona for celebrities isn’t limited to Fortnite. A similar idea which gained tons of traction online was when a YouTuber recreated the ‘Blinding Lights’ music video inside of GTA 5.

The video now boasts a whopping 1.1 million views on YouTube and has been doing the rounds on the internet regularly.

WATCH: Blinding Lights recreated in GTA 5

Pop-culture in Fortnite: Could this be the future?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, large public gatherings have been prohibited, essentially putting an end to live concerts and music festival worldwide. However, Fortnite has demonstrated how people from around the world can still immerse in a similar experience from the comfort of their homes.

The aforementioned Travis Scott event in Fortnite amassed a whopping 45 million views in the span of five events.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



While we cannot determine whether ‘The Weeknd’ and Fortnite will be collaborating anytime soon, it is safe to assume that these in-game concerts and celebrity debuts are going to continue for the foreseeable future.