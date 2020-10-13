Fortnite V14.30 Update: Server downtime, patch notes, NEXUS War glider and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far been a relentless thrill ride, thanks to its elaborate Marvel-themed crossover which has brought some of the most popular superheroes to the Fortnite island.

From the likes of Iron Man to Wolverine, there has been no dearth in terms of quality superhero content which caters to the needs of every fanboy/fangirl. The audience has been lapping up the plethora of skins, emotes and challenges that Epic Games has been dropping recently.

Moreover, Epic seems to have upped the ante in terms of churning out regular updates, with the latest update, the V14.30, all set to arrive today:

Heads-up, heroes and villains!



v14.30 is scheduled to release tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

The Fortnite V14.30 update is scheduled to arrive at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC) (1:30 PM IST) and as it is with updates, expect matchmaking to be affected for a while as servers will be down.

Downtime usually lasts for an hour or two, so expect the Fortnite servers to up and running in a few hours.

Fortnite V14.30 Patch Notes: New LTM, NEXUS War glider, combat shotguns

The Fortnite V14.30 patch notes were recently leaked by data miner Firemonkey, who revealed the following additions to the game:

Here's what players can expect to be added in-game soon:

New Rally Royale LTM - A new fast-paced racing LTM, which revolves around collecting tickets and outlasting the competition in a bid to reach the finish line first.

- A new fast-paced racing LTM, which revolves around collecting tickets and outlasting the competition in a bid to reach the finish line first. Marvel Knockout Super Series - Compete in the Daredevil Cup, the first of a series of 4 such tournaments, where players stand a chance to earn a free Daredevil skin and also compete for a $1 million prize pool.

- Compete in the Daredevil Cup, the first of a series of 4 such tournaments, where players stand a chance to earn a free Daredevil skin and also compete for a $1 million prize pool. Updated Loot Pool- Combat Shotguns are now more effective from all ranges.

Combat Shotguns are now more effective from all ranges. Fortnite Competitive- FNCS Week 2 begins.

In addition, players who compete in all 4 Marvel Knockout Super Series tournaments will earn a free NEXUS glider, which was revealed by data miner FireMonkey:

Here is what the exclusive "Nexus War Glider" for participating in all 4 Super Series Cup looks like:

Fortnite V14.30 Bug fixes

With the latest Fortnite update, players can expect the following bugs to be fixed in-game:

Bugs currently set to be fixed in v14.30



Bugs currently set to be fixed in v14.30

The STW bugs might not be fixed in the v14.30 update.

The bugs which have been fixed in Fortnite Battle Royale include:

Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted.

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.

The bugs which will be fixed in a future game update for Save The World are:

Sword of The Daywalker has incorrect animation while swinging.

Xbox Homeshare players can't access STW.

Alongside bug fixes and patch notes, we can also expect the Fortnite's annual-Halloween themed event, Fortnitemares, to make its presence felt. Players can look forward to substantial leaks and teases related to Fortnitemares skins and challenges.