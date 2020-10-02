Fortnite Leaks: Midas Rex to arrive as part of Fortnitemares?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far proved to be every Marvel fanboy's dream, as its superhero-themed season continues to evolve and impress with several new skins, challenges and emotes up for grabs.

From the likes of Iron Man to Wolverine, there is no dearth in terms of a wholesome gameplay experience, as fans have been in awe of all that Epic Games has delivered so far. In terms of collaborative crossovers, Fortnite continues to transcend the bar with each and every passing season.

Alongside the superhero extravaganza and the impending NEXUS war with Galactus, fans are now excitedly gearing up for Fortnite's annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares.

According to latest leaks, data miner HYPEX revealed that one of the most popular Fortnite characters could be making his way back to the game as an NPC in Fortnitemares- The Man with the Golden Gun, aka Midas himself!

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention!



Midas (Maybe another version of him):

- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder

- Has 100 HP & 350 Shields



Ghostly Ghost Henchman

- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 2, 2020

In his latest tweet, HYPEX revealed a list of Unfinished NPC's that will most likely be coming to Fortnite as a part of Fortnitemares.

Fortnite Leaks: Ghostly Henchmen + Midas Rex ?

In addition to Midas, HYPEX also revealed that a Ghostly Ghost Henchman will feature as an NPC, most likely in Fortnitemares.

Midas is expected to have the following features:

A Gold Scar

100 HP and 350 Shields

The Ghostly Ghost Henchman is expected to have one of the following weapons:

An Assault Rifle

A Pump

A SMG

Pumpkin Launcher

While the possible presence of Midas has certainly been a talking point, what has further proved to be a cause for excitement is the possibility of Midas Rex making an appearance in-game.

Midas Rex has been teased since Fortnite revealed the Last Laugh Joker bundle scheduled for November. While the Fortnitemares event usually begins just before Halloween, it would certainly be a pleasant surprise if the much-awaited Midas Rex makes a surprise appearance before hand.

Based on the 100 health and 350 shields... I’m pretty confident it’ll be Midas Rex as he’s covered in body armor which would explain the high amount of shield. pic.twitter.com/2rUBb9NhCP — BeABoss (@BeABossM8) October 2, 2020

Midas Rex or not, the mere prospect of having Midas in the game once again, has surely kicked off an all-new level of hype surrounding the upcoming Halloween special event - Fortnitemares.