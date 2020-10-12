Fortnite Daredevil skin: Marvel Knockout Super Series to feature Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Venom next? 

Epic Games' Fortnite has just revealed an exclusive look at it's latest Marvel superhero skin - The Daredevil.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far been a superhero extravaganza replete with popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Thor and several others, as players continue to remain in awe of the range of skins, emotes and challenges so far.

In terms of quality skins, Epic continues to deliver the goods, as they have recently announced that The Man without Fear, aka Daredevil, will officially be coming to Fortnite, and that we will also have an exclusive tournament called the Daredevil Cup:

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉



→ 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14



Blog: https://t.co/QOe6wprrZb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2020

The Daredevil Cup will take place on the 14th of October, and will kickstart a new series of tournaments called the Marvel Knockout Super Series, based on the current Marvel Knockout LTM in Chapter 2 Season 4.

There will be 4 such Super Series tournaments, and it is believed that that the next three upcoming tournaments could be based on 3 popular Marvel superheroes- Venom, Captain Marvel and T'challa himself - the Black Panther.

Fortnite Daredevil Cup: New Superhero skins, $1 million prize pool, NEXUS War Glider and more

Image Credits: Epic Games

Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil is one of the most underrated Marvel superheroes, who recently rose to worldwide prominence post the critically acclaimed Netflix series 'Daredevil'.

Gritty, fearless and a fierce combatant, the Scarlet Swashbuckler is now all set to make the transition from Hell's Kitchen to the Fortnite island.

As stated on Epic Games' official website, the four competitive cups to be held as part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series, will build up to a final, $1,000,000 tournament, which will culminate on November 21st. Top teams in each region will get a chance to earn the Daredevil Outfit early before it hits the Item Shop.

In addition, any player who participates in all four of the cups will receive the exclusive Nexus War Glider.

This announcement has now led to a lot of speculation online as to what free skins could be arriving in-game next, and more importantly, which 3 superheroes will the upcoming Marvel Knockout Super Series be based on.

According to data miners, the upcoming cups will most likely include the following 3 skins - Captain Marvel, Venom and Black Panther.

The Daredevil outfit will be given to winners of the Daredevil cup which takes place on Wednesday!



There will be 3 more cups which will most likely feature other Marvel characters!! (Maybe Venom, Black Panther & Captain Marvel..? 👀) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 12, 2020

This "Daredevil Cup" is a part of tournaments series called "SUPER SERIES", we will get 3 more tournaments next that will POSSIBLY feature the 3 other skins in the comic.. (Venom, Black Panther..)



Also the Daredevil skin will be in the shop later after the tournament. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 12, 2020

The third skin could also be Ghost Rider, courtesy of the following Fortnite x Marvel comic cover, in which all the characters have already been added in-game except Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider and Black Panther:

With the recent announcement of the Fortnite Daredevil cup, it remains to be seen which three other Marvel superheroes will soon be making their way to the Fortnite island.