Fortnite: Ghost Rider set to be next Marvel skin, reveal new leaks

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero extravaganza.

One of the most elaborate crossovers in recent memory, the Fortnite x Marvel collaboration has so far won plaudits from superhero fans across the globe, who have been left spoilt for choice with all that has been happening in-game.

From the likes of popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Thor, and others to exciting new challenges, emotes, and numerous easter eggs, Chapter 2 Season 4 has proved to be a paradise for Marvel fanboys as well as fans of Fortnite.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Fortnite has also upped its game in the update department, as Epic Games has been quite consistent with the in-game updates of late.

In the most recent V14.20 update, we witnessed the likes of Wolverine and Blade added to the game. And now, recent leaks suggest that another Marvel favorite is all set to make his way to the Fortnite island — Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider.

Ghost Rider is on his way to join the Fortnite Nexus War ft Captain Marvel

Advertisement

Ghost Rider is one of the most recognizable Marvel superheroes, known for his flaming skull, spiked leather jacket, and slick motorcycle.

He was famously portrayed by Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, who lent his trademark appeal to the character, in the feature films. According to the latest leaks and hints by the Marvel team, Ghost Rider could very well be the next Marvel superhero to feature in Fortnite.

Check out this post by Bill Rosemann, the Head of Creative at Marvel Games, which was retweeted by the Donald Mustard, the Creative Head at Epic Games:

Insane. So excited for all of you to see this! https://t.co/nmWlOayBbE — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 25, 2020

In the exclusive cover art for an upcoming Fortnite x Marvel comic variant, fans can spot the familiar figure of Ghost Rider, surrounded by a plethora of notable superheroes, which also includes Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel!

What's also interesting to note is Mark Brooks' tweet, who is a noted artist at Marvel, where he hints that the superheroes featured in his artwork could be coming to Fortnite 'in a few weeks':

Here’s something a bit different. Marvel asked me to do a Fortnite variant for Avengers #37 as part of the Marvel crossover event happening in the game. The event is happening now I believe so jump on and try them out. Grab this variant in a few weeks! #marvelcomics #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ixmvpFDnRd — 💀💀Mark Brooks💀💀 (@MarkBrooksArt) September 25, 2020

Check out some of the reactions online to this latest leak, as fans reacted to the possibility of Ghost Rider and Captain Marvel featuring in-game:

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Wilde (@KeepItWilde) September 25, 2020

So y’all just confirm ghost rider? 👀 — NetherBro (@NetherBro87) September 25, 2020

Imagine ghost rider in fortnite... — DinoDJ (@DinoDJPlayz) September 23, 2020

Honestly i think we'll very Likely see These Marvel Characters in Fortnite at some point in the Future



Black Panther already has an ability & Landmark

Captain Marvel also has an Ability

and Ghost Rider



i don't they are just Randomly included in the ART .. unless https://t.co/CQjEVgWJzc pic.twitter.com/GRZAscO1Kt — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) September 25, 2020

Donald Mustard has just shared this image on his Twitter account & this 99.9% confirms that all heroes in this image who aren't yet in the game will come to the game in the future during this season! Some of these skins are Black Panther, Ghost Rider & Captain Marvel! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/A6YXFNy3qc — Xtreme Adi (@Xtreme_Adi) September 25, 2020

With this latest reveal, Fortnite seems to be going all guns blazing in its attempt to provide fans with the most memorable crossover in the history of the game.

Players should keep their eyes peeled, for Ghost Rider could be unleashed very soon!