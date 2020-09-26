Fortnite: Ghost Rider set to be next Marvel skin, reveal new leaks

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero extravaganza.
One of the most elaborate crossovers in recent memory, the Fortnite x Marvel collaboration has so far won plaudits from superhero fans across the globe, who have been left spoilt for choice with all that has been happening in-game.
From the likes of popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Thor, and others to exciting new challenges, emotes, and numerous easter eggs, Chapter 2 Season 4 has proved to be a paradise for Marvel fanboys as well as fans of Fortnite.
Fortnite has also upped its game in the update department, as Epic Games has been quite consistent with the in-game updates of late.
In the most recent V14.20 update, we witnessed the likes of Wolverine and Blade added to the game. And now, recent leaks suggest that another Marvel favorite is all set to make his way to the Fortnite island — Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider.
Ghost Rider is on his way to join the Fortnite Nexus War ft Captain Marvel
Ghost Rider is one of the most recognizable Marvel superheroes, known for his flaming skull, spiked leather jacket, and slick motorcycle.
He was famously portrayed by Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, who lent his trademark appeal to the character, in the feature films. According to the latest leaks and hints by the Marvel team, Ghost Rider could very well be the next Marvel superhero to feature in Fortnite.
Check out this post by Bill Rosemann, the Head of Creative at Marvel Games, which was retweeted by the Donald Mustard, the Creative Head at Epic Games:
In the exclusive cover art for an upcoming Fortnite x Marvel comic variant, fans can spot the familiar figure of Ghost Rider, surrounded by a plethora of notable superheroes, which also includes Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel!
What's also interesting to note is Mark Brooks' tweet, who is a noted artist at Marvel, where he hints that the superheroes featured in his artwork could be coming to Fortnite 'in a few weeks':
Check out some of the reactions online to this latest leak, as fans reacted to the possibility of Ghost Rider and Captain Marvel featuring in-game:
With this latest reveal, Fortnite seems to be going all guns blazing in its attempt to provide fans with the most memorable crossover in the history of the game.
Players should keep their eyes peeled, for Ghost Rider could be unleashed very soon!Published 26 Sep 2020, 16:45 IST