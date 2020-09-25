Fortnite item shop: The Daywalker aka Blade Bundle arrives in-game

Fortnite has added the Ultimate Vampire Hunter, Eric Brooks aka Blade, in the Chapter 2 Season 4 item shop.

One of the most anticipated reveals of the recent V14.20 Wolverine update has been the addition of Blade to the game.

He joins an already-stacked roster of Marvel superheroes featuring the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Groot, She-Hulk and others as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 continues to up the ante with its elaborate Marvel crossover.

An exclusive Blade Bundle has now been added to the updated item shop:

The only of his kind, the one the undead fear most... the Daywalker has arrived.



Grab the Blade Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Ge8gQMyk6L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2020

Players can also spot sinister beings lurking in the shadows, which could possibly refer to an upcoming limited time event or even the highly anticipated Fortnitemares event.

Fortnite x Blade

There are two exciting variants to the Fortnite Blade skin, alongside the Sword of the Daywalker, which can be used both as a Pickaxe/ Harvesting tool as well as a Back Bling.

Here's an exclusive in-game look of the Sword of the Daywalker Pickaxe:

here's what the animations look like on his pickaxe for anyone that's interested pic.twitter.com/jGdjsG9GSG — big john (@gameshed_) September 25, 2020

The Blade Bundle also includes a classic Dayflier Glider and a super slick Daywalker's Kata emote:

Bloodsuckers beware.



Grab the Daywalker’s Kata Emote in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/6CpnRsqc0G — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2020

The addition of Blade as a playable character in Fortnite is sure to spark further interest in the character, who is undoubtedly one of the most badass Marvel superheroes ever. Replete with his iconic flowing black trenchcoat and red sunglasses, the Fortnite version is a stellar recreation of a Marvel icon.

Having been portrayed to perfection in the Blade Trilogy (1998-2004) by Wesley Snipes, fans are now gearing up for Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali's portrayal of the iconic Daywalker in the upcoming standalone MCU film.

Mahershala Ali (L) and Wesley Snipes (R) (Image Credits: Heroic Hollywood)

Blade's addition ties in perfectly with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, which has so far been an absolute gold mine in terms of content for Marvel fanboys across the globe.

The Blade Bundle is now available in the Fortnite item shop for 2,300 V-Bucks: