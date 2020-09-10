Fortnite: Marvel Knockout LTM suddenly disabled, here’s what we know

The Fortnite Status Twitter page recently announced that the new LTM, Marvel Knockout, would be disabled. This comes shortly after the LTM’s release, and early impressions suggest that this limited time mode was very fun.

Fortnite LTM Marvel Knockout

The Fortnite LTM, Marvel Knockout, has players in a duo or trio fight against each other using an array of superpowers. No looting, no farming, just a battleground and a superpowered fight. The game mode even has a combo tracker, showing how many consecutive hits you score in a row before missing.

The powers in question don’t seem to be fully themed, as players can have a mix of character abilities, like having Wolverine’s claws and a grab which uses Venom’s symbiote.

So far, players seemed to enjoy the game mode, as the quick, action packed games were a fun way to play with superpowers which you might not be able to find in a normal game.

YAY I WON MARVEL KNOCKOUT WITH @kiwi_fruite THIS MODE IS SO FUNNNNN!! yall should try it if you havent hdhsdhsahd pic.twitter.com/6n2X9tNB3D — 🌈 Jazzy ❤️ (@JazyyWazyy) September 10, 2020

Reasons for being disabled

Heroes and Villains,



Marvel Knockout has been temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue.



We will update you when the LTM is back online. pic.twitter.com/UqugUQ1xyq — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 10, 2020

Epic announced that this limited time mode would be disabled less than an hour after its availability. We can assume that this means that there was something significant discovered, such as a game breaking bug.

However, it could also be that there was an exploit discovered. One of the early reviews for the LTM, for instance, mentions that the game mode is a great place to get some XP. If Epic decided that the XP gain was too high, however, then they might have taken it offline to rework the numbers.

The final reason it might have been pulled off of Fortnite was to sort out its map and zone selection, as the gameplay video above shows that the selected zone frequently had issues with requiring players to enter the storm in order to get back onto the map on respawns.

As is usual, however, there is very little communication on the issue to be had. All we know from the Fortnite Status page is that there was “an issue,” though we won’t know what unless someone decides to release more information.