Fortnite: Apple will block “Sign In with Apple” by September 11th

The latest development in the Battle for Fortnite has Apple blocking iOS Fortnite players from being able to use “Sign In with Apple” on Apple devices. In response, Epic has published a guide telling iOS Fortnite players how to retain access to their Epic Games account after this change is made.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used “Sign In with Apple”, please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020

How to retain access to Fortnite after Sign in with Apple ends

Epic Games’ guide tells players that they will need to update their Epic Games account as soon as possible if they want to retain their accounts, especially if they have only used their Apple ID to play Fortnite.

To do so, they will need to go to the Epic Games site, log in using their Apple ID, and update their email address and password immediately or possibly risk being locked out of their account.

If you played Fortnite primarily through iOS then it is vital you take action quickly. If you had only ever used your Apple ID, you may not have even set up an Epic Games account with a password.

If you played Fortnite Mobile on IOS and used sign in with Apple, you must update your information before September 11, 2020. https://t.co/H7xQgw07yD — itsmeMikeD 👑 (@itsmemikedyt) September 9, 2020

#FreeFortnite Update:

If you have used the “Sign In With Apple” feature, please change your email immediantly. The reason is because Apple is blocking the option to Sign in with Apple. Change it before your Fortnite account is at risk of being gone. pic.twitter.com/6MZv7jfXpt — KirbyEmanuelFN - News & Leaks (@KirbyEmanuelFN) September 9, 2020

What happens if I was too late?

According to Epic Games’ guide, if for some reason you are unable to use, access, or input your Apple ID on their website following this change, then the only way to recover your account may be to contact Epic and ask someone to do it manually.

Advertisement

Manually recovering your Fortnite account may take a while, and could possibly require even more information, so to remain safe it is best that you update your account now while you still can.

Because the outcome of this Fortnite feud is still impossible to know, even if you plan to wait it out before getting back into Fortnite, it is imperative that you update your account now or risk losing it for good.

you can’t use an apple account to sign in with fortnite — The Chris is here (@chriscarwill) September 9, 2020

Is Apple crossing a line with this most recent change?

It is understandable why Apple might be pursuing this kind of “scorched earth” policy. By making things uncomfortable for Fortnite players they can apply pressure to Epic. Even if Fortnite players blame Apple for the kind of damage done, many players may ultimately give up on the game completely after losing their account and everything they purchased as a result of this fight.

However, while most of Apple’s previous policies targeted Epic Games, this marks the first time Apple’s decisions directly put their own customers in the line of fire.