Is Fortnite getting a new Captain Marvel skin?

According to reports and fan theories, the developers at Epic Games could very well be working towards a Captain Marvel-themed skin with added/upgraded abilities for Fortnite.

Providing fuel to this theory is the fact that it was previously confirmed by Mark Basso, an editor for Marvel Comics, that all stories used in the game will be canon to the Marvel Comic Universe.

Sticking to the narrative provided within Fortnite, Galactus the Devourer is coming to the island. Thor, who has taken up the responsibility of saving the island, has called upon other heroes to come to his aid.

How does that prove the addition of Captain Marvel to Fortnite?

It doesn't. At this point, nothing is official, and everything is just a fan theory. However, ideas have come forward that the next superhero from the Marvel lore to be introduced in Fortnite could very well be Captain Marvel herself.

To support this theory, fans have done some diggings of their own, and well, the hints do point towards the same.

Here is an overview of some of the particles that are in the game files for an upcoming boss ability/weapon called "cherry" in the game files. Some particles don't show up because they are unfinished but you can see their names



One of the popular Fortnite leaker Sizzy's tweets read:

"It could be a 'Captain Marvel' superpower(s). Perhaps we will also see her outfit in-game!"

If all these reports and theories do come true, then it is safe to say that Fortnite might very well be building towards an end of season event where all the heroes group up to take on Galactus in an attempt to save the island.

Many fans on Twitter have also expressed their views and opinions about this theory,

Some Fortnite fans came out in support of the theory with their own set of proofs:

With everything said, at the end of the day, we can only hope and try to find more points to back the theory, as there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games yet.

However, one thing is for sure. If Captain Marvel does make it into the Fortnite realm, it would be an absolute treat for fans! Also, we are still waiting to learn as to what further events might be lined up, or what happens when Galactus finally reaches the island. For now, we can only wait and hope.