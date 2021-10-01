Who is Christian Siriano's boyfriend? Inside 'Project Runway' host's dreamy relationship story

From fantasy cocktail dresses to evening gowns, Christian Siriano can make any ensemble look magnificent. The well-known fashion designer recently broke a Met Gala record as he became the first designer to showcase three pieces of his creation at the Costume Institute’s new exhibit display.

And now, he is returning as a mentor on Project Runway Season 19 where fashion designers show their skills to grab an opportunity to create a collection for New York Fashion Week.

While fans love the award-winning CFDA designer, they are also keen to learn more about his personal life. According to Christian Siriano’s social media posts, the fashion artist is dating Kyle Smith.

Who is Kyle Smith?

Christian Siriano's boyfriend Kyle Smith (Image via kylesmithkyle/ Instagram)

Christian Siriano’s boyfriend Kyle Smith is also a designer who creates Men’s wear for a New York-based clothing collection, Future Lovers of Tomorrow. Smith seems to be close to his family and often shares posts about his sister, Alexis Hope, who died in a tragic car accident.

He and Siriano started dating in 2018 as the latter announced the same on Instagram. Besides their profession, the couple has a lot in common, such as both of them are known for their outrageous yet unique fashion sense and are quite active on social media. From their quiet moments at home to traveling to exotic locations, Smith and Siriano shared everything on Instagram.

During the lockdown, the two spent more than their usual quality time as they were together throughout the quarantine period.

Explaining how they spent time together, Christian Siriano said:

“I’ve watched everything. If Kyle asks me to watch one more Hilary Duff movie, I’m not going to make it.”

Christian Siriano and Kyle Smith’s upcoming collaboration

Christian Siriano and his boyfriend Kyle Smith (Image via kylesmithkyle/ Instagram)

Smith has just dropped a post on his Instagram handle about hosting the first-ever Pop-Up Shop in Norwalk, CT, with Siriano. It will be a two-day event starting from October 7 at 8.00 pm.

Smith’s caption read:

“We have very exciting news to share!!🤩Join us NEXT THURSDAY October 7th, as we open our first pop-up ever at @troupe429 in Norwalk, CT 🍾 Our latest collection will be for sale as well as craft cocktails served and a special drag performance 💛 see you then!”

Meanwhile, Christian Siriano is prepping for his first museum exhibit that will be held this weekend. He will also be wearing his mentor cap again, along with judges Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth, on the reality show Project Runway. It premieres on October 14 at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

