BLACKPINK's Rosé makes history at Met Gala 2021, along with South Korean rapper CL

BLACKPINK's Rosé has made history as the first female K-pop artist, along with South Korean rapper CL, to have walked the Met Gala red carpet. Rain was the first K-Pop artist to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2015.
Rosé, who made her solo debut in 2021, walked the carpet with Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
Days before the first phase of the Met Gala kicked off on September 13, rumors spread that Rosé would be attending the Met Gala as she was appointed global brand ambassador.
The 24-year-old was also the first one to be appointed in the brand's 59-year history. She was also revealed to be Yves Saint Laurent Beauté's muse recently.
What did BLACKPINK member Rosé wear to the Met Gala 2021?
Rosé went with a custom-made outfit by Saint Laurent. She was seen sporting a little black dress with a large bow detail on the bodice.
The Auckland-born star completed her look with black platform heels, a statement embellished choker, and earrings. Her platinum blonde hair was styled into a high ponytail.
Blinks react to Rosé's appearance on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet
Variety's video featuring Rosé and Vaccarello garnered a massive number of likes and shares. The video was viewed close to 4 million times at the time of writing.
Fans loved not only Rosé's look but also that CL, who also made her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2021. She was spotted in an interesting outfit made of denim.
Fans also noticed how Hailey Bieber spoke about Rosé. She talked to another guest and said, "She's fabulous." All of this was gathered by lip-reading Bieber.
It was also speculated that Rosé would attend the after-party organized by Rihanna.
Rosé was also appointed as the newest global ambassador of Tiffany in April. She reportedly sported jewelry from Tiffany at the Gala.
Speaking of being appointed the brand ambassador, Rosé had said:
"I've always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."