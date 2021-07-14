Will BLACKPINK's Rosé collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo? Recent meetup sparks rumors among fans

On July 12th, Rosé met with young star Olivia Rodrigo, director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson. She reportedly went out for dinner with them, and a hazy picture of them was shared on Twitter.

Rosé had previously worked with director Petra Collins, and so did the other members of BLACKPINK. The 24-year-old worked with the director on the Vogue Korea shoot, so this meet-up could be a casual dinner.

Why do fans believe that Rosé and Olivia will collaborate?

The reason for Olivia Rodrigo's presence could be attributed to the fact that she also had previously worked with Petra Collins. The two worked on the star singer's hit track "good 4 u".

Olivia and Rosé's BLACKPINK are represented by the same company, Interscope Records, which adds more fuel to the speculation.

There is more chance of the two collaborating on a track as the same company represents them. Rosé and Jennie traveled to the USA to work on new music, and it could be one of the songs that the former is working on.

Here's how fans reacted to the news of a possible collaboration between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Olivia Rodrigo:

#BLACKPINK’s #ROSÉ was spotted eating dinner with Olivia Rodrigo, Devon Carlson, and Petra Collins yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kILpA2DKvp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2021

While Rosé and Jennie are busy in the US, Lisa is getting ready for her solo release. YG Entertainment had confirmed that this BLACKPINK member would be the next to debut as a solo artist following Jennie and Rosé.

Jisoo, meanwhile, has been busy with her debut drama, Snowdrop. She stars as the lead in the show opposite Jung Hae-in, though it recently faced objections from the public in South Korea over historical distortion. It was only after JTBC, the production company of Snowdrop, released a statement that the misunderstanding was cleared.

Rosé was also recently seen in the musical variety show for JTBC called Sea of Hope. She appeared along with Lee Ji-ah, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, SHINee's ONEW, and Lee Soo-hyun, among others.

The Auckland-born star has a guest appearance on the show and will be seen in the first three episodes.

BLACKPINK is also expected to join the popular fan interaction platform Weverse on August 2nd. The band will be the third group represented by YG Entertainment to join the app.

They follow in the steps of iKON and TREASURE. This step is expected to strengthen the partnership between YG Entertainment and HYBE.

