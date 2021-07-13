"Thank you Calvin": Fans of BLACKPINK's Jennie are sent into a frenzy after a photo of Calvin Klein X Jennie drops

Jennie from BLACKPINK is no stranger to the world of modeling, and fans know exactly how well the artist carries herself. So when a picture of her sporting a new Calvin Klein look was dropped out of nowhere, BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) were immediately in disarray, taken with her looks.

Jennie Kim, or Jennie, is a singer and rapper for YG Entertainment's 4-member girl group BLACKPINK. Having debuted in 2016, the 25-year-old has been making waves for her beauty and fashion style. She is a model for Chanel Korea Beauty, and has done photoshoots for Cosmopolitan Korea.

In 2018, she was elected as a Global Ambassador for Chanel, along with G-Dragon of Big Bang (who coincidentally is signed to the same label). She also worked as a fashion editor for one of Vogue Korea's issues.

Jennie X Calvin Klein breaks the internet, and fans react with enthusiasm

On the 13th of July, 2021, Calvin Klein Japan's official Twitter account posted a picture of Jennie wearing a part of their new summer collection. The photo was taken by Kim Heejune, who has previously photographed BLACKPINK members.

After the picture was posted, BLINKs didn't waste even a second to share their excited reactions over the singer channeling her inner-model.

The reason why jennie kim is calvin klein (s) ambassador: pic.twitter.com/SeQ3R85hql — nini (@lovesixkdeuki) July 13, 2021

calvin klein jennie was a blessing pic.twitter.com/qaiz7XIqyK — val (@jnkchaneII) July 13, 2021

i think we can all agree that jennie with calvin klein >>> pic.twitter.com/YlsOOT7xjx — ً (@csbrules) July 13, 2021

jennie needs to become a global ambassador for calvin klein pic.twitter.com/OXanxTfn0T — ً (@jndoIIs) July 13, 2021

Jennie Kim for Calvin Klein that's it 🥺🥰😳 pic.twitter.com/bcOh2m5iPl — erik misses sab & clairo 🥺🥺🥺 (@prfctbags) July 13, 2021

thank you calvin klein for giving us this jennie pic.twitter.com/rLJmRgb4mw — ً (@lisalareine) July 13, 2021

#Jennie x Calvin Klein ;

Thankuthankythanku.



how do you propose to me to survive this? why she is so hot and cute bun at the same time🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/T4HtvoI0AN — sae 🍑 4+1 LS1 IS COMING (@saexxnru) July 13, 2021

Jennie x Calvin Klein really the only thing keeping me going pic.twitter.com/DR15ZZJ9B0 — moni 🂱 (@godtierkjn) July 13, 2021

I'm not gonna complain because Jennie x Calvin Klein is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/XF3QEx5nqt — ella (@rappernie) July 13, 2021

jennie for calvin klein is definitely the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/I92K5yFrOs — JENNIE CHILE (@jenniebpchile) July 13, 2021

Jennie's history with Calvin Klein

Jennie has, in fact, collaborated with Calvin Klein previously. Earlier this year in May, the fashion brand dropped a photoshoot featuring the K-POP artist for their Calvin Klein X Heron Preston clothing line. The photoshoot instantly went viral, with many fans and non-fans alike praising Jennie for the way she effortlessly pulled off the minimalistic looks showcased.

Many fans are holding on to the hope that Jennie and Calvin Klein will continue to collaborate with each other in the future. For now, the female artist continues to work as an ambassador for Chanel, conducting photoshoots with them and promoting their events on her Instagram.

