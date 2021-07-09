"We've come so far": Fans react as JYJ's Kim Jaejoong makes his first Korean music show appearance after 10 years of being blacklisted

Kim Jaejoong of the K-POP boy band JYJ is making his much-awaited return to the Korean music TV show scene after 10 years of being blacklisted.

The 35-year-old was a part of the SM Entertainment K-POP band TVXQ (meaning Tong Vfang Xien Qi or Rising Gods of the East). Debuted in 2003, they were a 5-member boy band finding almost immediate success in the Korean music industry.

However, after a huge legal battle in 2009, the group eventually split into two, inadvertently blacklisting the JYJ members, who make up three members of the original five in TVXQ.

Post the legal mess and the wait to see their idol on TV, fans are without a doubt ecstatic to see Kim Jaejoong's return to screens.

All about Kim Jaejoong's past; JYJ vs SM Entertainment

Back in 2009, after six years in the industry, conflict rose within TVXQ and their management, SM Entertainment. Members Kim Jaejoong, Park Yoochun, and Kim Junsu attempted to break off their 13-year contract with the label, arguing that it was extremely long, profits were not split fairly, and that they were being overworked. Shim Changmin and Jung Yunho, the other two TVXQ members, stood with the company.

The group performed together as five for the last time in Japan at the Kouhaku Uta Gassen music program on the December 31st, 2009.

Eventually, Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu were able to terminate their contract, leaving SM and TVXQ to create their own K-POP group, JYJ (one letter in the name for each of them).

C-Jes Entertainment was formed in order to manage the group according to their needs and expectations and continues to recruit other artists as well. Changmin and Yunho remain operating under SM Entertainment as a duo, with the name TVXQ.

However, the battle did not end there for them. Due to SM's influence as one of the biggest labels in the industry, the trio was silently blacklisted from making TV appearances and was unable to circumvent it at the time.

Kim Junsu tearfully spoke about it at this comeback concert held after he completed his mandatory 2-year military enlistment:

“At the very least, when I have an album out, even if it is just once or twice, I’d like to sing my song on TV. That’s all I want, but it’s so hard."

With a net worth estimated to be around $60 million, it's a testament to how Kim Jaejoong has managed to further his career despite being blacklisted from a huge part of the industry.

Twitter goes wild over news of Kim Jaejoong's return to music TV shows

After around 10 years of not being able to see Jaejoong on screen, fans were happy when a surprise TV show teaser popped up on their feed. Kim Jaejoong of JYJ was set to make his appearance on TV Chosun's "Romantic Call Center," a show where singers compete with each other through performing impromptu song requests. Fans wasted no time in celebrating.

Jaejoong when finally singing on national TV



The universe : pic.twitter.com/NPabk6DqjY — ユンホ&デウィBIGEASTCASSIE (@Trustofheart) July 9, 2021

Nooo he's gonna be singing 3 songs cause he passed the 2 rounds of competition 😭😭😭 jaejoong you deserve this so much... Finally finally you can sing again.... — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@moonbinmemes126) July 8, 2021

I just woke up....am I still dreaming? Jaejoong is singing? On TV? pic.twitter.com/CCf1PLPKIX — Prue (@Pru3_) July 8, 2021

And Jaejoong will guest on this show! The ratings will get higher even more! ☺https://t.co/fgqho6l5J9 pic.twitter.com/LOnrz66JXm — Dhang is a 재리아 (@dhang__madam) July 8, 2021

We've come so far... 🥲🥲🥲 Virtual hug to all jaejoong fans who waited for this moment... pic.twitter.com/DpCnuJZegp — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@moonbinmemes126) July 8, 2021

Soo this show has high ratings, does that means we'll get to see the entire korea shocked with jaejoong's godly looks again, just like happened in GDA? pic.twitter.com/EGPUGEDfQH — aLices 🌸 MDZSnoBrasil 📖Sha Po Lang (@Jaejoongaa) July 8, 2021

jaejoong finally singing on tv n getting what he deserves i am pic.twitter.com/CinKnA7HzP — nene 🐼🐾 (@jejungist) July 8, 2021

Kim Jaejoong's much-awaited return will be made on next week's episode of Romantic Call Center on July 15th, 2021, at 3:30 PM (IST) on TV Chosun.

