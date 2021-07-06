Show Must Go On trends after BLACKPINK Lisa shares a neon sign, fans wonder if it's a sign at something bigger

BLACKPINK Lisa, one of the four members of the famous KPOP girl group, is back on Instagram after a hiatus. This has left fans worldwide in a tizz, especially since the post is cryptic. Initially, many shared an Instagram post that read Show Must Go On, and wondered if Lisa was hinting at her solo debut.

After Rosé and Jennie's departure to Los Angeles, USA to work on new music, fans of Lisa were extremely angry. YG Entertainment has promised that Lisa's solo debut will be on the calendar this year and is in fact complete.

However, no news of the same has been revealed. This gave rise to speculation that Lisa might be leaving YG Entertainment.

Lisa's post came as a shock to fans. Many were ecstatic that Lisa was finally back on Instagram. However, fans did begin to wonder what that sign could mean.

Could it be related to Lisa's solo debut?

For a while now, there has been news that Lisa and DJ Snake have collaborated on a track. In fact, DJ Snake had even released a short clip of music and tagged Lisa in it. However, there has been no official confirmation of this or Lisa's debut. Naturally, the first thing fans thought of when they saw Lisa's post was if this could be about her upcoming project.

Soon enough, it became clear that the sign was related to an art exhibit at Los Angeles' Super Flex Studio. The meaning behind the sign was posted to the studio's Instagram account, and this resulted in fans' speculation that Lisa may be leaving YG Entertainment for real.

Is this a teaser? We missed youuu.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON #LISA pic.twitter.com/JSQ6xlzwmE — mul-T (@h33seungLuv) July 6, 2021

blink I hope it is not a normal picture THE SHOW MUST GO ON #LISA pic.twitter.com/ry7HiWQxoW — meme (@beliumem) July 6, 2021

#LISA

Our sweetheart finally gave a hint#theshowmustgoon

THE Show must go on pic.twitter.com/TUyu3Kzt3s — Swatkat11 - proud Lily (@SwatiBharadwaj9) July 6, 2021

Lisa literally ghosted us for months and cameback with this THE SHOW MUST GO ON and expect us to be able to comprehend it?? Like ma'am we asked for a face and blonde hair- what the hell is this 🧍‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jc0uQfHL0b — villain origin story of l1sa (@artsylali) July 6, 2021

so lisa posted this, but it's an different angle. she's about to hint us something. but, take a look at this. "new life will flourish, and the show must go on, with or without us."👀



SOMETHING BIG IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN.



THE SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/LMwNNz1lZe — ꋬ꒒ꐞ⁰³²⁷🦎 (@LILEYE0327) July 6, 2021

Have no idea what she meant by this is this just a casual post or a clue but still it's like a drop of water in a desert, that we missed our girl so reply with the tag

THE SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/YqOxAof92u — LALISA INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@indianlilies) July 6, 2021

THE SHOW MUST GO ON



The meaning tho, but yeah I’ll leave it here bye pic.twitter.com/CJsKbBQkuC — リサ ☽ (@savagepriya_) July 6, 2021

Confirmed Lisa is leaving yge



THE SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/fLIxIbaB0G — ize (@Safinora1) July 6, 2021

I think Lisa wanted to share the meaning behind that art which was posted last year.



"New life will flourish, and the show will go on, with or without us."



THE SHOW MUST GO ON💙 pic.twitter.com/X7avt0B07w — ₉₇ (@LSJKTHEICON) July 6, 2021

Maybe there's really a meaning behind this one. Not just the gallery. What if she chose this photo to warn us that something big is coming and at the same time to confuse us



THE SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/D6o1tUsbJP — LalalaLISA (@LalaLisAce0327) July 6, 2021

WHEN WE ALL THOUGHT THE SHOW MUST GO ON WAS A SPOILER FOR HER LS1 🤡🤡 IMMA HIDE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/uNjuzo4peF — Ed who¿? (@Ed_bunn) July 6, 2021

The post's caption on the studio's official site read:

The Show Must Go On repurposes the aesthetics of commercial signage to rebrand the end of humanity. The epoch where we took center stage—the Anthropocene—is coming to an end. But other species will take the spotlight and inhabit our infrastructure once we are gone. New life will flourish, and the show will go on, with or without us.

This sounds very much like Lisa telling her fans that she is ready for a new beginning. BLACKPINK would be too. Within minutes of Lisa sharing the post on Instagram, fans of the Kpop idol group took to Twitter to share their thoughts. The discussion was fervent enough to get Show Must Go On to trend on Twitter.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK member Rosé who is in Los Angeles at the moment, was spotted celebrating 4th of July with Sofia Richie and others.

Edited by Ashish Yadav