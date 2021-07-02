Lisa leaving BLACKPINK? Fans take to Twitter to express disappointment at YG Entertainment

Rumors of BLACKPINK member Lisa's withdrawal from the group and the mistreatment she faces from her label are storming the internet. At the same time, YG Entertainment confirmed that her bandmates, Rose and Jennie, are currently in the United States working on new music.

This has invited backlash from fans, who were disappointed at the lack of news concerning Lisa's solo activities.

BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment's all-female K-pop quartet, debuted in 2016 with their single album "Square One." YG is known to take a more unique approach with its artists, with almost all of them finding international success and fame.

BLACKPINK broke the internet upon debut, smashing records everywhere. However, fans have been unhappy with how the label treats its members, with Lisa being the latest "victim" of their mistreatment.

A bittersweet moment for BLINKS; Lisa fans are not happy

After the news of Jennie and Rose working on new music was announced, BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) showed excitement and anticipation for its eventual release. However, fans of Lisa were not amused.

They did not hesitate to call out YG Entertainment for their alleged neglect of the 24-year-old. Lisa's supporters claimed that the organizations had stopped her from carrying out solo activities and that they had not given her the same chance to shine as they have to other BLACKPINK members.

Many fans have speculated that Lisa may leave BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment due to the lack of opportunities she has received, with a storm of tweets unleashed in support of this potential action.

lisa stans are not mad just because the other girls went to america. we're mad because yg confirmed they're making new music so fast yet we still have no idea on their position towards lisa's solo. stop twisting our words, we're not dense. — ً (@liyonces) July 2, 2021

LISA LEAVE YG FOR GOD'S SAKE — Dont.Be.Dramatic🌻 (@LisaKimmiKasiL) July 2, 2021

Well is not like yg confirming Lisa Solo today but Lisa with 526k tweets already. See when u are the main event pic.twitter.com/EV5z3BvbNj — ~ɟlǝnɹ¹⁹⁹⁷0327~ (@glamorousrapper) July 2, 2021

2018 - 2021 and now, we still don't have any statement of LISA SOLO @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/ZDCqeuwkQa — Soup : LISA backup (@SoupLISA_v2) July 2, 2021

now imagine if YG actually supported lisa as an artist and doesn’t try to diminish her worth as an artist — lisa pics (@cvntylisa) July 2, 2021

Y’all should know your priority now LISA or your moots lol some r afraid to get cancelled than actually standing up for Lisa 🥴 — 𝓈 ☽ ʀᴇsᴛ (@savagepriya) July 2, 2021

leaked snippets ≠ confirmation



for all we know that song won't ever be released. there are alot of songs that get leaked but never see the light of day. so unless yg confirms it, lisa has nothing. — ً (@liyonces) July 2, 2021

Eskimo hinting that ls1 would be in august and what? Lisa will have to suffer bare minimum promo coz its the same as bp anniv and bp will possibly promote as a group too? oh god I feel like ygents treatment towards Lisa just keeps getting worse🥲 Lisa really needs to leave Yge — Monita ManoBananabels⁰³²⁷🐥🐰🥕🌌 (@MightyMonita) July 2, 2021

when lisa is finally free from yg:

pic.twitter.com/GzcORON3tP — ÿ (@BANGLESSLlSA) July 2, 2021

imagine saying lisa didn’t go to france because she was busy when girlie spent the whole year by watching penthouse — 🧘 (@llswrld) July 2, 2021

3 years ago you can see, so many opportunities are open to Lisa pic.twitter.com/zbLNXSglUs — Soup : LISA backup (@SoupLISA_v2) July 2, 2021

if you don’t see the problem with whatever is going on with lisa then i don’t know what to tell you except that you don’t care about her, cause one thing some of you will do is justify her situation and take that company’s side, but somehow it’ll only apply to her — letu (@Iisacenter) July 2, 2021

Do what makes you happy.



LISA WE WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK pic.twitter.com/Fk9wWUHUg7 — 𝐋𝐮𝐯𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 (Rest) (@Luv_Lili3000) July 2, 2021

Tweets continue to pour in supporting Lisa. Most seem to be targeting YG Entertainment in particular compared to the other BLACKPINK members.

In June 2021, YG issued a notice stating that Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa would be making their solo debuts following the same for Jennie in 2018. Rose is the only one out of the three to have received a solo debut since the announcement.

This currently seems to be the cause of much unrest among fans of Lisa. It remains to be seen how the Thai rapper or YG react.

