'Blackpink disband' trends online, K-Pop group's fifth-anniversary celebrations marred by feud between Blinks and BTS Army 

Late on Tuesday night, the BTS Army slammed BLACKPINK after individuals claiming to be fans of BLACKPINK abused BTS members online.

The incident took place during a session on Twitter Spaces where a group of people who claim to be fans of BLACKPINK were heard using abusive language, homophobic and racial slurs, among other things.

BTS Army has always defended their favorite idol stars when members of the band were attacked online. From the time television hosts made racist comments about the band to when an offensive and racist spoof video was released, the army took charge.

What made BTS Army trend 'BLACKPINK disband' on Twitter?

The international fan base of BTS, the seven-member Korean pop band consisting of members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, doesn't take such instances lightly. So when a speaker called Jimin a homophobic slur among other things and also used sexually explicit terms to make fun of the members of BTS, the army did not stay calm.

The entire conversation was an attack on Jimin, a member of BTS. The fan who used homophobic slurs also invited others into the conversation, resulting in many of them agreeing and adding on more abusive language.

As a result of this conversation amongst Blinks on Twitter Spaces, the BTS Army began to demand that the band BLACKPINK disband itself. This resulted in the Twitter trend 'BLACKPINK DISBAND'.

The Twitter Spaces conversation was recorded and has since been shared by many. While fan wars are common, the grounds on which they usually attack each other are that of their favorite band's talent. The recording that was released, however, resulted in Blinks also disowning these individuals.

The things that were said were vile, and many fans hoped that such individuals did not bring a bad name to the four-member girl group. Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo are all set to celebrate their fifth year anniversary and are gearing up for the release of their new project '4+1'.

It is unfortunate that the band has been dragged down due to such a feud. Many fans of BTS and other idol groups have also used this opportunity to explain how Blinks has always been the kind of fandom that tries to talk bad about other artists.

Some Kpop fans have also observed that Blinks are toxic and that BLACKPINK deserves a better fanbase. Questions have also been raised about whether the band really deserved to receive such hate from the Army when it was their alleged fans who had attacked members of BTS verbally.

Some fans of both BTS and BLACKPINK have also slammed the people who are heard speaking during the Twitter Spaces conversation. These fans asked that all artists be respected, and to avoid hating each other. Especially when BTS and BLACKPINK are at the moment the biggest Korean pop acts.

These fans explained that BLACKPINK is the only girl group that is ruling at the top at the moment along with BTS, and it is something to be proud of. However, this does not make it okay for Blinks to talk bad about other idols or idol groups.

BLACKPINK announces '4+1 Project' with a video

The official Twitter channel BLACKPINK released a celebratory video just hours after the trend broke online. They announced their upcoming '4+1 Project' on the occasion of the band's fifth anniversary.

The video features highlights from the band's past. It includes their previous anniversaries and songs that became a global hit among other things. There are also clips of the members interacting with their fans as well.

It was also earlier revealed that 'BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE' is scheduled to be released sometime in August.

