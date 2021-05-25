Top 5 BLACKPINK's song you must listen to

Blackpink is a k-pop group whose fame has been increasing, especially internationally. Being nominated at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 showed that they are at the top of the industry.

Despite not winning the awards, the fact that they were nominated itself is an achievement for the all-girl band, as not all K-pop groups have had the opportunity to be a part of one of the biggest annual music events.

Blackpink debuted in 2016, and since then, they have climbed to the top of their career, even participating in Coachella.

Coachella is a really important music and arts festival in which only the most recognized artists manage to participate.

Top 5 Blackpink songs at Billboard Charts

5) Kill this love

This song was released in 2019 and its music video currently has 1.3 billion views. It is definitely one of the most popular songs being on the Billboard chart for 11 weeks.

The single reached the charts in 27 countries and became the group's first hit to reach the top 50 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

From girl groups, it was the first song with the highest ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 at that time.

4) Ddu-du Ddu-du

Ddu-du Ddu-du was released in 2018 and its music video currently has 1.5 billion views.

On February 12,th 2019, Blackpink made their television debut in the United States by performing this song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

This is a really popular song in both South Korea and the West.

3) Ice Cream

The song was released in 2020 and its music video has 567 million views. It is a popular song in the West having topped the Billboard chart for 22 weeks.

It belongs to the album "The Album" and is a collaboration with Selena Gomez, one of the most recognized artists in the United States.

This resulted in a music video, that exceeded one million likes on YouTube in 34 minutes, being the fastest collaboration to achieve it since the origin of the platform.

2) Lovesick Girls

The track, which was released in 2020, has garnered over 400 million views for its music video.

This single belongs to the album “The Album” and it managed to be in the rankings for 25 weeks.

It managed to be at the top in iTunes song charts in 57 different countries, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. It also dominated in Europe and in the Asian region.

1) How You Like That

This song was released in 2020 and stayed on the charts for 37 weeks. How You Like That is a single that belongs to the album "The Album." The music video reached over 870 million views.

On June 30th 2020, the song was credited with Perfect All-Kill in the Korean industry, meaning it reached first place on all six major music charts simultaneously.

In the United States, the song reached #1 on the iTunes Singles Chart, being Blackpink's second song to reach the top of the chart.

