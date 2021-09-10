Will BLACKPINK star Rosé attend the Met Gala this year as the brand ambassador of YSL?

BLACKPINK star Rosé, well-known as the muse of YSL and the global brand ambassador, is expected to attend the Met Gala this year. Social media, especially Twitter, was abuzz with this news after a speculative tweet by Pop Crave.

The tweet in question, which clearly mentioned that this was a rumor doing the rounds, garnered 17,000 likes within a matter of hours.

Fans react to rumor that BLACKPINK’s Rosé will attend Met Gala 2021

Followers were pretty excited about the news and suggested that it was only fitting that Rosé attends the Met Gala this year as a global brand ambassador. Since this is just speculation, a few fans noted that the label is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Met Gala.

I just know Saint Laurent gonna go All out if ROSÉ attend MET GALA this year. they will do everything to give her what she deserve, their one and only Global Ambassador! 🔥🥺 @YSL https://t.co/4wa9lnXhNj pic.twitter.com/xgoRZQD7tl — Protect & Vote ROSÉ on TMA (@protectsrose) September 10, 2021

HELLO I MANIFESTED THIS https://t.co/Tb4oS71T2F — t (@roseannerosies) September 10, 2021

AAA MY GIRL ROSIEEE😍😍 i hope they can invite the whole group since all of them are crazyyy https://t.co/mey6JNW61Y — 🌞🌞 (@immenselydior) September 10, 2021

ysl had bad reputations in met gala since they don’t follow the theme and they wear black all the time. i hope anthony put his best in rosé since she is their ga. https://t.co/ypMMKwbitg — joanne (@kyulaurent) September 10, 2021

She needs to go she has 6 campaigns already and the only GA of ysl. Rosé fashion icon must go @ygent_official bestie😁 https://t.co/MNu3meWnJc — Leil🎸 (@tayseniee20) September 10, 2021

I’ll actually be watching this year https://t.co/ZUWXJDiT0E — emyvert 🧋 (@Jyo_emily) September 10, 2021

With just about a week left, many fans wondered if Rosé’s debut on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit would be a surprise event.

In April, rumors abounded that all members of BLACKPINK — Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo — would attend the Met Gala. The theme for 2021 is American Fashion, and the four members were expected to make an appearance.

Since the rumor spread, however, there has been no confirmation from YG Entertainment about the red carpet event.

HOLD UPPP IS THIS TRUEEE??? IS BLACKPINK FINNA BE AT THE MET GALA UMMM HELLOO WHAT- pic.twitter.com/PsGrSAMzH6 — Thalia :) (@Lmao_Thalia) April 20, 2021

Fans of BLACKPINK will now watch out for the event to see if these rumors will turn out to be true. There were high hopes pinned on the event as the rumors were started in April by the same insider who had reportedly revealed the schedule of BLACKPINK members’ solo debuts.

How to watch out for Rosé’s appearance at Met Gala 2021?

The Met Gala is expected to take place in two parts, according to the official statement. The first part is an exhibition titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It is slated to kick off on September 13 and is expected to focus on contemporary fashion.

The second part will follow tradition and take place on the first Monday of May 2022. The event, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, will celebrate 300 years of American fashion. It will be live-streamed across Vogue’s platforms.

