What are the roles of the BLACKPINK members?

BLACKPINK is YG Entertainment's latest girl group. The 4-member band made their debut in 2016, with each member having trained for longer than 4 years. The BLACKPINK girls are very talented in a variety of ways, which is why each of them have their own roles, not set in concrete, by any means.

Roles of the BLACKPINK members

Jisoo - Vocalist

Jisoo (or Kim Ji-soo) is the oldest member of BLACKPINK. The 26-year-old is considered the "visual" and one of the vocalists for the group.

The playful and cheery singer, hailing from Gyeonggi, South Korea, joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2011 and debuted along with the rest of BLACKPINK in 2016. As stated by the other members, Jisoo is often tasked with making tough decisions on behalf of the group.

Jisoo is all set to make her acting debut soon with "Snowdrop."

Jennie - Rapper, Vocalist

Jennie (or Kim Jennie) is the designated rapper and vocalist for the group. She takes either position based on the type of song the group is performing.

The 25-year-old is a year younger than Jisoo but is often mediating on behalf of the girls and their label. Jennie lived in New Zealand, but moved to South Korea at the age of 14 in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a K-POP idol.

The idol made her solo debut in 2018 and frequently models for high-fashion luxury brands, garnering praise for her effortless and natural looks.

Rosé - Vocalist, Dancer

Rosé is BLACKPINK's resident vocalist, and a lead dancer for the group. Her birth name is Roseanne Park, but her Korean name is Park Chaeyoung.

Born in New Zealand, the now-24-year-old was brought up in Australia and successfully auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2012, and moved to South Korea. Later that year, she featured on label-mate G-Dragon's song "Without You."

Rosé is in charge of fine tuning the details of BLACKPINK's endeavors.

Lisa - Rapper, Dancer, Vocalist

Lisa (or Lalisa Manoban) is BLACKPINK's main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist. Having joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2011, she went on to train for around 5 years, until BLACKPINK's debut in 2016. As a trainee, she featured in label-mate Taeyang's "Ringa Linga" music video as a back-up dancer.

Lisa is in charge of making sure all of BLACKPINK's dance-related cares are looked after, as she's the main dancer. Post-debut, she's released her own set of videos where she teams up with a renowned choreographer to create her own dance routine for different songs.

Edited by Gautham Balaji