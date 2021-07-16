Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé receives a gift from John Mayer after singing cover of "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room"

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently received a lovely, pink electric guitar from John Mayer and it seems that the K-pop singer has earned herself a new fan.

Rosé had covered a song of John Mayer's for a music variety program that she took part in called Sea of Hope. The program saw the idol perform a cover of John Mayer's popular track, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.

What did John Mayer send BLACKPINK's Rosé?

The video of her performance was released by JTBC on YouTube. JTBC is the channel that broadcasts Sea of Hope in South Korea. Rosé's take on John Mayer's song seems to have impressed the singer, who sent her a pink guitar along with a handwritten note that read: "Rosé, I should be thanking you. (So Thank You). - John."

An image of the Instagram story posted by BLACKPINK Rose. (Screenshot)

BLACKPINK's Rosé shared a picture of the Silver Sky John Mayer model and tagged him on her Instagram story. She also wrote, "Life is complete." Fans too were overjoyed to see her receive praise from one of her idols.

BLACKPINK's Rosé in Sea Of Hope

BLACKPINK's Rosé shot for Sea of Hope before she left for the US. Rosé appeared as a guest on the show for the first three episodes. During this time, she took part in some of the activities on the variety show along with other cast members.

When Rosé performed Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Lee Dong-wook, Lee Ji-ah and Kim Go-eun were part of the audience. SHINee's ONEW, Yoon Jong-shin, and AKMU's Lee Suhyun helped Rosé harmonize.

Rosé also took part in activities such as washing dishes and helping other members prepare meals for guests. The theme of Sea of Hope is that the star cast members would prepare meals for the guests, and perform songs by the beach.

Other than BLACKPINK's Rosé, SHINee's ONEW would take turns performing along with Yoon Jong-shin, and AKMU's Lee Suhyun. The show was marketed as a program that would offer a healing experience for its audience.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is currently in the U.S. working on new music, according to her agency. There are also rumors about Rosé working with Olivia Rodrigo after the two were spotted catching up with director, Petra Collins, and stylist, Devon Carlson. She was also spotted partying with musician, Dua Lipa.

Edited by Siddharth Satish