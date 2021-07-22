BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch collab rumors send fans into a frenzy online ft. Jennie and Rosé

Is a BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch collaboration arriving soon? Fans seem to think so after a few members of the K-POP girl group were seen hanging out with the Filipino TikTok star.

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest international hits right now, and a project with Bella Poarch would only break the internet. The 24-year-old TikTok star recently debuted as a singer, so the possibility of them creating a song together is not 0.

Fans displayed mixed reactions to the meet-up, with some encouraging a collaborative track, with others completely against it.

BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch? It's more likely than you think

While many know Bella Poarch as a TikTok creator who lipsyncs popular audio, she has debuted as a proper singer in the music industry with her single "Build a Bitch". The music video featured internet personalities like Bretman Rock and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

On the 22 July 2021, BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie were seen hanging out with Bella Poarch in Los Angeles, United States. This immediately sparked rumors of a collaboration between the two.

A few weeks ago, both Rosé and Jennie were reported to have traveled to the United States in order to work on future music releases. A while after that, Rosé had apparently met with DIsney star and singer Olivia Rodrigo, as well as director Peter Collins.

Many fans are reacting to the surprise spotting of both BLACKPINK and Bella, with emotions on all sides of the spectrum.

dua lipa, lady gaga, selena gomez, ariana grande, bella poarch, olivia rodrigo, bigsean, etc. ppl are mad because big west artists is the one who wants to have a collab with blackpink. see? blackpink's impact. — Lei (@ARTISTRYJNK) July 15, 2021

Ain't gonna lie but blackpink is pulling out the baddest bitch in the industry gradually. After their meet up with various artist such as Dua lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, they also met Bella Poarch . Isn't a sign for a new collab?? 😎 pic.twitter.com/pyq6p8xjnA — Aphrodite♡⁴ᴮᵖ (@blkpink_ue) July 22, 2021

Bella Poarch is look like the rich famous artist..while jennie and rosé look like the bestfriends starstruck on her HAHAHAHAHA and photobombed her😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K2UdAvwqa7 — kimmyleinaa⁷🌺 (@wntrbrx_lei) July 22, 2021

first Olivia and now Bella poarch?? exactly you can’t be mad at blackpink for pulling in a lot of western artists that want to collab with them, blackpink is the standard! @blackpink pic.twitter.com/bXv1suZ26G — Kpop Charts (@Kchartsofflcial) July 22, 2021

chaennie with bella poarch omg pic.twitter.com/5aLFhUvsoO — 니니 (@jenniethinker) July 22, 2021

ok but,,,,, a blackpink x bella poarch collab would kinda slap so hard. like as much as i hate cardi b, bet you wanna is an absolute banger. even if u dont like her u cannot deny that collab would sound so good. — ADA (@AnarchicDevil) July 22, 2021

i know chaennie are working i just dont like bella porch — ‏ً (@JINHlVE) July 22, 2021

Literally why — angry spice (@MizzEmz) July 22, 2021

On the 15 July, in an interview, Bella Poarch had mentioned that she'd like to collaborate with Rosé and mentioned that she likes BLACKPINK.

Bella Poarch said she wants to collab with Rosé and that she loves blackpink omg😭 pic.twitter.com/mltzw8XHXv — ًm | no.1 jungwon stan (@reaIsooyaa) July 15, 2021

BLACKPINK has previously collaborated with high-profile stars such as Lady Gaga (for "Sour Candy"), Selena Gomez (for "Ice Cream"), and Dua Lipa (for "Kiss and Make Up"). A new song with Bella Poarch will be sure to raise eyes.

