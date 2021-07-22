BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch collab rumors send fans into a frenzy online ft. Jennie and Rosé

Is a BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch collaboration arriving soon? Fans seem to think so after a few members of the K-POP girl group were seen hanging out with the Filipino TikTok star.
BLACKPINK is one of the biggest international hits right now, and a project with Bella Poarch would only break the internet. The 24-year-old TikTok star recently debuted as a singer, so the possibility of them creating a song together is not 0.
Fans displayed mixed reactions to the meet-up, with some encouraging a collaborative track, with others completely against it.
BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch? It's more likely than you think
While many know Bella Poarch as a TikTok creator who lipsyncs popular audio, she has debuted as a proper singer in the music industry with her single "Build a Bitch". The music video featured internet personalities like Bretman Rock and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.
On the 22 July 2021, BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie were seen hanging out with Bella Poarch in Los Angeles, United States. This immediately sparked rumors of a collaboration between the two.
A few weeks ago, both Rosé and Jennie were reported to have traveled to the United States in order to work on future music releases. A while after that, Rosé had apparently met with DIsney star and singer Olivia Rodrigo, as well as director Peter Collins.
Many fans are reacting to the surprise spotting of both BLACKPINK and Bella, with emotions on all sides of the spectrum.
On the 15 July, in an interview, Bella Poarch had mentioned that she'd like to collaborate with Rosé and mentioned that she likes BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINK has previously collaborated with high-profile stars such as Lady Gaga (for "Sour Candy"), Selena Gomez (for "Ice Cream"), and Dua Lipa (for "Kiss and Make Up"). A new song with Bella Poarch will be sure to raise eyes.
