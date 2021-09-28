BLACKPINK star Jisoo steals limelight at Dior Paris Fashion Week as House Ambassador of the iconic brand

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo is in Paris along with fellow member Rosé for the Paris Fashion Week. The two K-pop idols are ambassadors for Dior and Yves Saint Laurent respectively.

On September 28, fans posted pictures and videos of the BLACKPINK member at the Paris Fashion Week with hashtag #JISOO_DiorParisFW where the brand showcased their Summer '22 collection. She also met Antoine Arnault, the CEO of Berlutti who posted an update on his Instagram handle with the K-pop idol.

Fans react to Jisoo at Paris Fashion Week

Fans took to Twitter to share videos, pictures and more of the K-Pop idol at one of fashion's biggest events of the year.

The way she keeps waving to fans is just so adorable

JISOO AT DIOR SHOW

always waving and greeting her fans no matter what knowing they waited for her, she just really is the sweetest and most thoughtful



JISOO AT DIOR SHOW

#JISOO_DiorParisFW @Dior https://t.co/lI0Cc6Vnic

JISOO AT DIOR SHOW

#JISOO_DiorParisFW @Dior always waving and greeting her fans no matter what knowing they waited for her, she just really is the sweetest and most thoughtful, no one deserves her 😭JISOO AT DIOR SHOW always waving and greeting her fans no matter what knowing they waited for her, she just really is the sweetest and most thoughtful, no one deserves her 😭



JISOO AT DIOR SHOW

#JISOO_DiorParisFW @Dior https://t.co/lI0Cc6Vnic

Pictures taken of her on the red carpet and her arrival at the fashion event in particular went viral. Fans shared that they were obsessed with the beautiful shots.

Many fans also loved the fact that Jisoo waved at the crowd that had gathered specially to get a glance at her.

Jisoo appointed House Ambassador to Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri's AW 2021 collection was inspired by the BLACKPINK leader. When the 26-year-old star was appointed as the Global Ambassador of the fashion brand, they said in a statement that the BLACKPINK idol represented the "liberated femininity channeled and portrayed by Maria Grazia Chiuri."

The announcement was shared in the run up to Dior’s AW21 collection at Paris Fashion Week, which was staged at the Galerie des Glaces at the Palace of Versailles.

Since the announcement, the Snowdrop actor has also featured in Dior’s makeup campaign. Even before she was appointed House Ambassador, the K-pop idol had been a huge fan of Dior. This was something that fans observed and appreciated.

The K-pop idol has now joined the likes of celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Marion Cotillard and Rihanna.

Other BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Jennie, are also associated with luxury fashion labels. Lisa works with Celine and Jennie works with Chanel.

Jisoo set to debut as an actor

The BLACKPINK star is busy gearing up for the release of her first Korean drama. The star will play the lead role in Snowdrop, a show to be broadcast on JTBC. The male lead in the drama is 'Something in the Rain' star Jung Hae-in.

Edited by Danyal Arabi