Kim Kardashian's unnaturally covered NYFW outfit leaves Twitter curious

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian reached New York City on Saturday (September 11). The socialite was seen in a peculiar appearance, covered in black glossy leather.

Kim Kardashian also covered her face with a leather mask with a zipper for the eye holes. Paparazzi snapped her as she entered the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Central Park. The reason behind her visit to NYC is Monday (September 13) night's famed Met Gala, organized by Vogue (and Anna Wintour). In recent years, the extravagant ball and charity events have faced much criticism for leaning more into costume events rather than fashion events.

The 40-year old TV personality's appearance might also be her statement look for New York's ongoing Fashion Week (NYFW). However, the look could also have been inspired by her estranged husband Kanye. In June, the rapper made an appearance at his new album Donda's listening event, where he was wearing a black full-face mask.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Kim Kardashian's bold "all-leather" look

Kim Kardashian is known for her bold and risqué fashion choices. Last week, she was snapped by paparazzi as she attended her friend's birthday bash. The celebrity media personality wore another all-black outfit, with a cape dragging behind her. She also wore sunglasses, which made it seem like The Matrix's Trinity inspired it.

Kim Kardashian in New York today. Kim and Kanye are clearly back in the shower together. pic.twitter.com/Okrvvl2xj2 — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) September 11, 2021

so #kimkardashian son broke his arm in several places. just a reminder, as leather face does her walk of shame. https://t.co/qAm6mvSvY0 — My360Nation (@npcj3600) September 11, 2021

No kink at Pride, but Kim Kardashian turning up in a full on leather gimp suit as Fashion isn't going to get any kind of think-of-the-children discourse 🤔 — Kathryn Brightbill ✒️ (@KEBrightbill) September 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian is taking leather fetish mainstream. Will she be dressing like a pup next — miranda mckingsby (@laffmytitsoff) September 12, 2021

Kinda looks like the leather man from Murder House — Gracie Davis (@OfficialGracie6) September 12, 2021

Girl wtf goin on here? pic.twitter.com/qCzRdFUC2H — Lola| WV’s Emmy era! (@VhslustM) September 12, 2021

The model's NYC leather look included a black leather trench coat, leather gloves, pants, stiletto boots, and a face-covering on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian's last iconic looks include her 2019 Met Gala appearance with a wet look Mugler dress. The outfit apparently took eight months to make, according to Kardashian's interview with Vogue.

She also added,

"This is about eight months in the making," Kim told Vogue about the look. "[My Mugler] envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."

Also Read

Kardashian is also known for her public appearances in extravagant outfits. Last year, Kim wore a latex outfit from Balmain to Paris Fashion Week. As confirmed by Page Six, the outfits reportedly cost around $28,750 each.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod