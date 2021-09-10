Where is Morpheus in Matrix 4? 'The Matrix Resurrections' official trailer breakdown

The long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. This means that the movie will be competing against Spider-Man: No Way Home for box-office dominance.

The trailer showcases an aged Neo (portrayed by Keanu Reeves) living in the latest version of the Matrix after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. It was also established that Neo and Trinity have no memories of past events.

The loss of their memories clarifies that The Matrix Resurrections will contain several mirrored moments from the first movie when Neo was taken out of the Matrix.

Here's more on the The Matrix Resurrections trailer, which is causing much speculation, and Morpheus' possible role in the story.

All the things that The Matrix Resurrections trailer teased and the theories those spawned

Where is Morpheus in the movie?

The potential incarnation of Morpheus in Matrix 4 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Although the trailer did not reveal it, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (of Aquaman fame) is expected to be portraying a younger version of Lawrence Fishburne's Morpheus. It is theorized that Yahya's version is the reincarnation or the clone of Morpheus in the new cycle of Zion.

The trailer also had glimpses of Keanu Reeves’ Neo re-learning his combat training, mirroring the first movie where the two had their iconic sparring session in the dojo. Furthermore, Yahya's character is very likely to be Morpheus as his lines in the trailer hint that he has his memories and knows everything about Neo being "The One."

However, director and co-writer Lana Wachowski could provide a twist by portraying Yahya's Morpheus as the clone of the original. He could be used as the spawn of the machines in the movie.

Neo's memories

Neo and Trinity in Matrix 4 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

It is obvious that initially in the film, Neo is living as Thomas Anderson (his original alias from the first movie) and has lost his memories of the events that occurred in the original trilogy. His psychiatrist (played by Neil Patrick Harris) has been prescribing him "blue pills" to counter Neo's dreams of the past.

How is Neo alive?

Neo seemingly died at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. However, it can be theorized that the machines kept Neo's body alive without ever returning it to the people of Zion.

This is plausible as Neo's body is presumably healed by some bots later in the trailer.

Neo's body with bots in Matrix 4 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Another theory on how Neo and Trinity are alive:

As established in the last film, the machines have destroyed Zion several times. However, in the last cycle of Zion, the machines and the humans of Zion formed a truce. Therefore, it is plausible that Neo and Trinity have been plugged into the Matrix with new bodies.

This theory is quite probable as in another shot of the trailer, Neo perceives himself as someone else in the mirror. However, it is also possible that Neo himself hid in the Matrix 2.0 by assuming someone else's identity.

Neo perceiving himself as someone else (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

From the film's title itself, it is patently clear that The Matrix Resurrections will "resurrect" characters like Neo, Trinity and, potentially, Morpheus.

What happened to the truce?

It is possible that the rebellion of Zion led by Naiobi (Jada Pinkett Smith) after Morpheus reignited their fight. Furthermore, the truce might have ended as the latest cycle of Zion occurred, with the machines needing more humans to harvest them for batteries.

The Oracle and The Architect

A potential grown-up version of Sati in Matrix 4 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The trailer showcased Priyanka Chopra-Jonas for a brief glimpse. She could be playing Sati, the little girl from The Matrix Revolutions, an exile program protected by The Oracle. Sati may have succeeded Oracle in her position.

Jonathan Groff's character in the trailer was seen having a conversation with, presumably, Neo. It has been theorized that his character could be the new form of The Architect in the Matrix.

The potential incarnation of The Architect in Matrix 4 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Rubber Duck

Neo with the rubber duck in the trailer (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Neo is seen in his bathtub with a rubber duck on his head. In programming, an actual rubber duck is often used for debugging by coders, who explain each line of code to the duck. This could hint that the new and reformed Matrix is actually created by Neo, who is subconsciously trying to debug the Matrix 2.0.

While the trailer showcased several references to the original trilogy, the footage did not confirm many of the plot points. This left fans to theorize and speculate about the return of Neo, Trinity and, potentially, Morpheus.

