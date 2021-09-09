Fans rejoice as Neo and Trinity return to the iconic Matrix franchise in fourth film 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The fourth installment of the iconic Matrix franchise is finally here. On September 9, Warner Bros. released the first official trailer of the Matrix 4. This film comes 18-years after the last live-action Matrix movie, i.e., 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Matrix 4 is directed by Lana Wachowski (formerly Larry) and continues exploring the same characters created by Lana and Lilly (formerly Andy) Wachowski. The Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4) is co-written by Lana, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon.

The trailer showcases Neo (portrayed by the breathtaking Keanu Reeves), living as Thomas Anderson (his original alias from the first movie). Later on, it is established that Neo is seeing a therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) who has been prescribing him “blue pills.”

Neo finally breaks free from the assumed control of the Matrix once the character of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (suspected to be a young Morpheus) gives him a “red pill.” The trailer also establishes that Trinity (reprised by Carrie-Anne Moss) cannot recognize Neo, insinuating that she controls the Matrix.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Neo and Trinity’s return in The Matrix Resurrections trailer

It is expected that fans who have been awaiting the return of this franchise cannot keep their calm after seeing the first trailer. The footage from the movie showcased several glimpses of callbacks to the original trilogy. The trailer also gave crucial plot hints for the fourth movie, slated for release on December 22 at both theaters and HBO Max.

And the code trickling down Trinity's face... So so so cool. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/K3v9aQb04X — Alex Billington @ #Venezia78 (@firstshowing) September 9, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections film is just beautiful.



I told my mom that it was going to be available on HBO Max day 1 and she said: "No, we're going to the theater." pic.twitter.com/qwhU12CSLj — Sharon (@Sharito742) September 9, 2021

Me in 6 months after watching John Wick: Chapter 4 & The Matrix: Resurrections#TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/1mxchqCoGf — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ (@iblamecurt) September 7, 2021

Definitely looks like The Machines repaired Neo’s body (it was never returned to Zion) and he wakes up again in a pod. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/0QzZT6JxfO — The Matrix Resource (@TheMatrixResou1) September 9, 2021

That feeling when you don't know if life is real or just a simulation... 😔🛀🏻 #TheMatrix4 #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/LJRRCt9rln — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 9, 2021

What in the inception is going on here?#TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/XpXjMj9XN3 — Formerly known as Oracle (@FourEyed_Rhea) September 7, 2021

The shots of Keanu Reeves’ Neo re-learning his combat training mirror the first movie where Morpheus and Neo had the iconic sparring session in the dojo. The Matrix Resurrection trailer also showcased Neo's ability to dodge an RPG instead of the usual bullets telekinetically.

The Matrix Resurrection also sees the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. The movie also adds new cast members like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, and Daniel Bernhardt.

Also Read

However, Lawrence Fishburne's return as Morpheus has not yet been confirmed, with rumors about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a reincarnation of Morpheus being on the rise.

Edited by Srijan Sen