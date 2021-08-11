Who is Mark Hampton? All about Christina Ricci's rumored new partner as she announces she is pregnant with her second child

The 41-year-old Sleepy Hollow star Christina Ricci announced her pregnancy with her partner Mark Hampton on Wednesday (August 11). The star shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the fetus’ ultrasound and captioned it:

“Life keeps getting better.”

The actress also has a son with her estranged husband, James Heerdegen. Ricci divorced Heerdegen in 2020.

Christina Ricci is known for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (1999). The American actress is also known for portraying head stewardess Maggie Ryan in the popular show Pan Am, which also starred Margot Robbie.

Christina Ricci’s marriage with James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci with James Heerdegen (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Yellowjackets star married dolly grip James Heerdegen on October 26, 2013. However, they split in July 2020, when Ricci alleged that Heerdegen abused her multiple times. This granted her a restraining order against him and the full custody of their son. The official confirmation of their divorce is yet to be made public.

Who is Christina Ricci's new partner? All about Mark Hampton

The father of Christina Ricci’s second child, Mark Hampton, is an established hairstylist who has worked with several fashion publications and A-star actors and actresses. According to his profile on Models.com, Hampton has worked with clients like Allure Magazine (2016, 2017), American Vogue (2017), Elle U.S. and U.K. (in 2016 and 2019, respectively), and Harper’s Bazaar Japan (2018), amongst others.

As per Wales Online, Hampton worked as a hairdresser in London for 11 years before moving to New York. He was hired by the award-winning hairstyling brand “Toni & Guy” in around 2012.

The 36-year-old hairdresser has almost 5000 followers on Instagram, where he shares most of his work.

In an interview with Wales Online, Hampton mentioned:

“I’ve travelled to every continent and worked on fashion shoots in places like Brazil, Pakistan, China, Japan, and Patagonia.”

The article also mentions Hampton growing up in Wales with his family. Furthermore, it also reveals that he has two sisters.

As a hairdresser, Hampton has styled Diane Kruger of Inglorious Bastards fame, Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones fame, and No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux.

Although it is unclear when the Casper (1995) star Christina Ricci began dating Hampton, he made his first appearance on her Instagram post on July 14, 2021. Ricci labeled Hampton as her "favorite person" in the post.

Edited by Shaheen Banu