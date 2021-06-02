Lana Rhoades officially announces her pregnancy, Twitter erupts as Mike Majlak tries to contact Maury

Lana Rhoades took to her Instagram on June 1st to officially announce that she is pregnant. With an ultrasound image and a visible due date of January 13th, 2022, fans were left wondering if Mike Majlak was the father.
Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak's on-and-off relationship officially came to an end in February 2021. With the two having an ongoing spat over Mike's infamous "pros and cons" list, fans of the now-separated couple were sure they were not going to be involved in each other's lives ever again.
Mike Majlak reacts to Lana Rhoades' announcement
Lana posted her announcement on June 1st using an image of her ultrasound surrounded by red flowers. The due date was shown as well, giving Lana Rhoades' fans an inside look into her upcoming pregnancy journey.
Although many were happy for Lana, others worried about the possible identity of the child's father. Since Mike and Lana broke up in February, fans have been speculating that he may have been responsible for the adult film star's pregnancy.
However, it seemed as if Mike had doubts himself, prompting him to tweet out to his followers asking if anyone had contact with the "Maury" show, which is known to do paternity tests on live television.
Fans curious about the father
After Mike had posted his desire to contact the "Maury" show, Twitter went into a frenzy speculating that Mike was possibly the father.
Seen as he and Lana had a messy breakup, fans were worried about the possibility that the two would be linked together by a child.
Some even went as far as to bring up the idea of Lana Rhoades paying Mike child support, as she is known to make a lot more than the former Impaulsive member.
It has not yet been confirmed if Mike Majlak will actually be contacting the "Maury" show in order to take a paternity test. Meanwhile, Lana Rhoades has not responded to Mike's suspicions about being the father of her child.
