Is Thanos an eternal? New Eternals trailer breakdown: Easter eggs and theories explored

Marvel’s Eternals is the upcoming film that will explore further cosmic storylines in the MCU. The movie is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and will deal with a group of incredibly powerful immortal titular characters.

Eternals were created by the Celestials, a vital race of cosmic beings who are extremely powerful and one of the earliest species in the universe. While Celestials have already been introduced in the MCU as flashbacks, back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Eternals will be exploring the “space-gods” in-depth.

The first trailer established that the Eternals have been on Earth for millenniums but cannot interfere in human affairs except when it deals with Deviants, the expected antagonists of the story.

Here are all the Easter eggs and theories that the new Eternals trailer spawned.

Theory #1 - Why the Eternals could not prevent Thanos’ snap:

Ajak in Eternals (left). Thanos In Avengers: Endgame (right). (Image via: Marvel Studios)

As mentioned before, Eternals are instructed by the Celestials to not meddle with human affairs except when it comes to saving the race from the Deviants.

Furthermore, the opening of the new trailer showcases Salma Hayek’s Ajak explaining that the surge of energy and life could cause an ‘Emergence’. This event of emergence is likely referring to the return of Deviants to Earth.

However, one theory suggests that Deviants might already be present on Earth in hidden hibernation, which the Eternals could not completely mitigate in the last 7,000 years.

The massive tidal waves in the trailer. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

A shot of a Tsunami could suggest that the Deviants come out of hiding from the oceans (during ‘Emergence’), similar to that of the Pacific Rim series.

Theory #2 - Ajak dies?

Ajak in the trailer. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

Another fan theory making its rounds on the internet is that Salma Hayek’s Ajak might get killed off early on in the movie by the Variant or in betrayal by someone in the Eternals.

This is plausible as later shots of the trailer do not include her. The character is only featured during the scene of the Eternal’s arrival on Earth 7000 years ago.

Theories on how she dies (if at all):

Richard Madden's Ikaris in the trailer. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

It can be theorized that Ikaris (portrayed by Richard Madden) kills Ajak at her house after their interaction early on. Furthermore, it could also be established later that Druig (Barry Keoghan) mind-controlled Ikaris into killing Ajak.

This theory should be taken with a massive grain of salt. However, it has the potential to play out in the movie.

Theory #3 - Eternals need to be activated.

Celestials genetically created the titular group of immortals. The movie is supposedly following a similar origin for the Eternals. However, it can be different from their comic book origin.

Ajak getting the orb in the trailer. (Image via Marvel Studios)

There is a shot of a Yellow energy orb entering Ajak’s neck in the trailer, which is probably how their more advanced abilities get activated. It is also seen that before the orb entered her neck, her eyeballs were gray, insinuating that they were lifeless.

This was further showcased when Angelina Jolie’s Thena is captured by Variants leader Kro, where her eyeballs are similarly gray.

Thena with gray eyeball. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

If this is true, it can be theorized that Druig (played by Barry Keoghan) is the key to freeing the Eternals from Celestial’s control, using his telepathic abilities.

Celestials showcased in the trailer:

Arishem

Arishem in the trailer and the comics. (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

The footage showcases a significant red Celestial named Arishem. He is the leader of the Celestial race and is likely to be the one who is ordering the Eternals.

Jemiah or Scathan:

Jemiah or Scathan in the trailer and in the comics. (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

The trailer also includes a glimpse of a green Celestial, Jemiah (the Analyzer), from the comics. However, the trailer could have also showcased a lesser-known figure as Scathan, who is also a green Celestian from the comics.

Kro:

Kro in the trailer and in the comics. (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

The trailer showcased Kro who, in the comics, is a Deviant general and warlord who waged several wars against the Eternals.

In a shot, Angelina Jolie’s Thena is seen being captured by Kro. This scene also hints at their romantic involvement in the comics.

Is Thanos an eternal?

Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thanos is the last surviving member of the Progeny of Eternals in Titans. The “Mad Titan” was born with “Deviant Syndrome” which caused his body to mutate and develop a purple hide and a massive body compared to other progeny.

In the comics, Thanos is the cousin of Thena.

Potential Atlantis reference

The tsunami in the trailer. (Image via Marvel Studios)

The shot of the Tsunami in the trailer could be referencing the sinking of Atlantis, which Deviants caused in the comics. This could be plausible as Namor is expected to appear in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman in the trailer. (Image via Marvel Studios)

The trailer also showcased glimpses of Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman. The character picks up the mantle of Black Knight in the comics. However, it is unclear whether that will occur in Eternals (2021) or not. The movie is slated for a November 5 release.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views and speculations.

Edited by Ashish Yadav