Letitia Wright allegedly recast in Black Panther 2, as old anti-vax tweets resurface online

Back in December 2020, "Black Panther" star Letitia Wright sparked controversy with her "anti-vax" tweets. The 27-year old faced much criticism and backlash questioning the common enzyme, Luciferase's effect on the human body.

Wright, who played Shuri, the teenage half-sister of T'Challa, in Black Panther (2018), had several disappointed fans Tweet to support her character's recast. The backlash even caused the star to delete her Twitter account.

if you told me. that in 2020. SHURI would be arguing under my tweet that a pandemic vaccine is demonic. — 🐻‍❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) December 4, 2020

On July 21st, a Variety exclusive reported that British star Michaela Coel would be joining the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." This enabled several fans to theorize that Letitia Wright will be replaced as Shuri.

Letitia Wright Twitter "Anti-vax" Controversy. (Image via: Twitter)

Here's how Black Panther 2 could deal with Chadwick Boseman's untimely death

Image via: Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in "Black Panther (2018)," passed away from colon cancer on August 28th, 2020. The 43-year old actor's demise came a few months before the "Black Panther" sequel began.

In January 2021, Marvel Head, Kevin Feige, mentioned in a Deadline interview:

"We're not going to have a CG Chadwick, and we're not recasting T'Challa."

He further mentioned that the director and writer of the 2018 "Black Panther" movie, Ryan Coogler, is "working very hard right now on the script."

This led fans to believe that Shuri could take up the mantle of the Black Panther. Shuri's ascension as the protector of Wakanda would be in line with the 2005 comics, where she similarly took over the mantle while T'Challa was in a coma.

What character could Michaela Coel be playing in Black Panther 2:

Theory 1

Shuri as the "Black Panther" in the 2009 comics. (Image via: Marvel Comics)

Many fans speculate that the "Chewing Gum (2015-2017)" star could play an older Shuri in the MCU. The age of Shuri in "Avengers: Endgame (2019)" backs this theory. Letitia Wright's Shuri was reportedly 18 in the movie's timeline.

It is plausible that Marvel could age up Shuri with an older actress.

Theory 2

Black Panther and Storm in "Black Panther (2005) #8." (Image via: Marvel Comics)

It is also theorized that Michaela could be playing "Storm" in the upcoming sequel. In the comics, Storm from the mutant group X-Men had a romantic relationship with T'Challa.

However, it is highly unlikely that the MCU would introduce the staple X-Men figure Ororo Munroe (Storm) in a "non-mutant" movie. Thus, it is probable that the character would show up in an X-Men film first, especially as T-Challa's disappearance/death would be off-screen.

I kept hearing theories of Marvel aging Shuri and casting an older version of her that becomes Black Panther. I was meh on that idea but if this IS that... 👌🏿 https://t.co/iGrHa9d6oS — Malik 🎤 (@Malik4Play) July 21, 2021

While both theories are possible, Michaela Coel's character could also end up being a new addition to the Marvel universe without any comic-book origin.

Edited by Gautham Balaji